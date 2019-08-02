US STOCKS-Trump tariff threat hits Wall Street for second day

Shutterstock photo





* Trump vows to slap 10% tariff on $300 bln of Chineseimports

* Global markets slide, bond yields slip

* NetApp tumbles after slashing forecast

* Futures fall: Dow 0.17%, S&P 0.27%, Nasdaq 0.53%

By Amy Caren Daniel

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slid on Friday,after an escalation in trade tensions with China renewed fearsof a global economic slowdown, ahead of a closely watched jobsreport.

President Donald Trump's threat to slap a 10% tariff on $300billion of Chinese imports from next month, sent global marketstumbling overnight and investors fleeing for perceivedsafe-havens like U.S. Treasuries and the Japanese yen.

China on Friday said it would not be blackmailed and warnedof retaliation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D001

"The negative mood across markets suggests that investorsare jittery," Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM,said in a note, warning again on the potential impact on growth.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing CoBA.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N fell 0.5% and 1%, respectively, in premarket trading.

Shares of tariff-sensitive Apple Inc slid 1.1%, whilechipmakers, which get a large portion of their revenue fromChina, also took a hit.

The sudden escalation in the trade rhetoric comes days afterthe Federal Reserve played down expectations of furtheraggressive monetary policy actions after cutting interest ratesfor the first time in a decade.

Hopes that the Fed would be more accommodative to counterthe impact of the bruising trade war had helped Wall Street'smain indexes hit record highs last month.

The Labor Department's jobs report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET,will likely show U.S. job growth slowed in July after outsizedgains in the prior month, with wages maintaining their moderatepace of increase. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1YG

At 6:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 44 points,or 0.17%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 8 points, or 0.27%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 41.5 points, or 0.53%.

Semiconductor stocks Micron TechnologyMU.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O , Applied Materials IncAMAT.O and Intel CorpINTC.O fell between 1% and 3%.

The second-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with74.4% of the 355 S&P 500 companies that have reported so farbeating profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now see S&P 500 earnings growth of 2.5%, up from0.3% a month ago, according to Refinitiv data.

NetApp IncNTAP.O slumped 18.8% after the data storageequipment maker lowered its forecast for the first quarter and2020, blaming a weakening macro environment in the latter halfof the quarter.

NetApp IncNTAP.O slumped 18.8% after the data storageequipment maker lowered its forecast for the first quarter and2020, blaming a weakening macro environment in the latter halfof the quarter.

Pinterest IncPINS.N jumped 17.1% after the onlinescrapbook company raised its full-year sales forecast andreported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X5B6 (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva)

