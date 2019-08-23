US STOCKS-Trump comments on China spook Wall Street

Shutterstock photo





* Indexes down: Dow 1.90%, S&P 1.94%, Nasdaq 2.33%

* China unveils retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

* Powell says will "act as appropriate" to support growth (Updates to early afternoon)

By Akanksha Rana and Medha Singh

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes slumped nearly 2% onFriday after President Donald Trump told U.S. companies theyshould look for ways to close their China operations, followingBeijing's announcement that it would impose retaliatory tariffson U.S. goods.

Trump's assertion that the U.S. would be "far better off"without China wiped out what would have been Wall Street's firstweekly gain since July, while also knocking back the impact of aspeech by Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell supporting furthercuts in interest rates.

China had earlier hit back with tariffs on U.S. goods worth$75 billion including agricultural products, crude oil, smallaircraft and cars. Tariffs on some products would take effect onSept. 1 and others on Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0XP

"It (Trump's tweet) has certainly heightened concerns abouttrade and its drag on global growth," said Craig Bishop, leadstrategist of fixed income group, RBC Wealth Management at Minneapolis.

"It has heightened chances of a recession. The President ishis own worst enemy when he tries to manage both fiscal andmonetary policies."

Trump also reacted furiously to Powell linking the trade warto risks to the U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J107

All the major S&P subsectors were in the red, withtariff-sensitive sectors such as technology .SPLRCT ,industrials .SPLRCI , energy .SPNY and materials .SPLRCM selling off the most.

Apple IncAAPL.O , which has borne the brunt of the recentdevelopments in the tariff war, was down 4%, weighing the moston Dow. Chipmakers, which rely heavily on China for theirrevenue, also took a hit, with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX sliding 3.6%.

At 1:06 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 499.75 points, or 1.90%, at 25,752.49, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 56.77 points, or 1.94%, at 2,866.18. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 186.17 points, or 2.33%, at 7,805.22.

U.S. stocks had earlier recovered after Powell said thecentral bank would "act as appropriate" to keep the currenteconomic expansion on track, supporting bets on a furtherdecline in key borrowing costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A02K

With a spike in trade tensions, traders have revivedexpectations of a more aggressive 50 basis point rate cut by theFed in September, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. MMT/

"Interest rate cuts, while they help the economy, they'renot going to be enough to offset a major global trade war. Itseems that's the direction we're heading in," said MichaelO'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,Connecticut.

Shares of Bunge LtdBG.N fell 2.8%, while those of ArcherDaniels Midland Co ADM.N were down 1.4%, after China said itwould impose an extra 5% tariff on U.S. soybeans and additional10% duties on U.S. wheat, corn and sorghum. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3C3

Among the few bright spots, cloud-based service providerSalesforce.com Inc CRM.N gained 2.9% after it forecastfull-year revenue above estimates, while income-tax filingsoftware company Intuit IncINTU.O rose 2.9% after itsquarterly revenue beat expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I49X

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.07-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 4.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and 25 new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 36 new highs and 120 new lows.

