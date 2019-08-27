US STOCKS-Trade optimism pushes Wall Street higher

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window)

* Smucker falls as forecast cut, earnings disappoint

* J&J jumps after opioid lawsuit decision

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose for thesecond straight session on Tuesday, supported by broad-basedgains as investors pinned their hopes on a resolution to theprotracted U.S.-China trade dispute despite mixed signals fromboth sides.

U.S. stocks closed up more than 1% on Monday after U.S.President Donald Trump sought to ease tensions by predictinganother round of talks with Beijing. China's foreign ministry,however, reiterated on Tuesday that it had not received anyrecent telephone call from the United States on trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Global stock markets also took comfort from data showingChina's industrial companies returned to profit in July and arally in European stocks. MKTS/GLOB

An escalation in the trade tensions between Washington andBeijing has hit financial markets in the recent days after bothsides threatened to slap tariffs on each other's goods worthbillions of dollars.

"It's (sentiment) still largely about trade and prospects ofa deal with China and the markets are driven more by hope thananything else at this point," said Scott Brown, chief economistat Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Technology stocks .SPLRCT , among those most vulnerable tothe trade war, gained 0.6%, while a rise in Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N pushed the healthcare sector .SPXHC 0.8% higher.

Shares in the drugmaker rose 3% after an Oklahoma judge saidJ&J must pay $572.1 million for its part in fueling the U.S.opioid epidemic, a sum that was substantially less than whatinvestors had expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M0QA

Wall Street has been fretting over a deepening trade rowhurting corporate profits and global growth, and the lack ofclarity on the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts have only addedto the woes.

With the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled next month,investors are gauging the strength of the U.S. economy for clueson where rates are headed.

Further buoying sentiment was data from the CommerceDepartment which showed the consumer confidence index rising135.1 points, beating growth estimates in the month of August. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0160DJ

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 111.21 points,or 0.43%, to 26,010.04, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.73 points,or 0.51%, to 2,893.11 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added49.46 points, or 0.63%, to 7,903.20.

Among other stocks, Philip Morris International IncPM.N fell 5.7%, to the bottom of the S&P 500, after the tobacco makersaid it was in talks with peer Altria Group IncMO.N tocombine in an all-stock merger of equals. Altria's shares jumped8.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3CX

Shares in J. M. Smucker CoSJM.N slid 9.1% after thepackaged food maker cut its full-year earnings forecast andmissed estimates for quarterly profit and sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N2U4

Papa John's International Inc'sPZZA.O shares gained 6.2%after the pizza chain named Arby's Restaurant Group IncPresident Rob Lynch as its chief executive officer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N0QL

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.66-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.79-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and five newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 50 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))