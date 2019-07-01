Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-Trade hopes lift S&P to record as tech leads



* Stocks climb after U.S., China agree to restart talks

* Chipmakers surge on trade relief

* Dow up 0.44%, S&P 500 up 0.77%, Nasdaq up 1.06% (Updates to market close)

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday,but finished off earlier highs, led by gains in technologystocks on optimism for progress in U.S.-China trade talks andsigns of a likely reprieve for Chinese telecom company Huawei.

Despite losing some of its initial steam, the S&P 500 stillmanaged to close at a record high after the United States andChina agreed on Saturday to resume trade talks. In addition,President Donald Trump also offered concessions including no newtariffs and an easing of restrictions on Huawei Technologies CoLtd HWT.UL , while China agreed to make unspecified newpurchases of U.S. farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Still, stocks had given up a good portion of their earliergains as investors contemplated whether the U.S. Federal Reservewould be as dovish as has been anticipated recently and cautioncrept back in for what is likely to be a lightly traded week dueto the July Fourth holiday.

"There was celebration on the open and it was a case whereif some of this trade uncertainty goes away, even if it is notsolved, so to speak, that decreases the likelihood the Fed needsto step in, or at least step in as aggressively as people werethinking about a week and a half ago," said Willie Delwiche,investment strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

Tech stocks .SPLRCT , Wall Street's top performers so farin 2019, jumped 1.45%, with heavyweight Apple Inc'sAAPL.O 1.83% gain providing the biggest boost.

Chipmakers with a sizable revenue exposure to China jumpednearly 5% at their session high before also pulling back, lastshowing a 2.65% gain in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX . Huawei supplier Micron Technology IncMU.O gained3.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 117.47 points,or 0.44%, to 26,717.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.57 points,or 0.77%, to 2,964.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added84.92 points, or 1.06%, to 8,091.16.

Stocks saw their steepest sell-off this year in May, a 6.6%decline, after a breakdown in the U.S.-China trade talks sparkedconcerns of a global economic slowdown.

But hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest ratesto preserve a strong run of U.S. economic growth, and a dovishturn by central banks around the globe, helped the S&P 500 andthe Dow Jones indexes post their best June performance indecades.

Despite the latest development in talks, traders stillanticipate the Fed's next move will be a rate cut of at least aquarter of a percentage point at its July 30-31 policy meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZ

Data showed growth in manufacturing cooled in the UnitedStates in June while factory activity shrank across much ofEurope and Asia, further supporting expectations of a rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221Surn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z0ZO

Gains on the Dow were held in check by a 2.1% drop in BoeingCo BA.N after a report that federal prosecutors had subpoenaedrecords relating to the production of the 787 Dreamliner inSouth Carolina. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z6C4

Wynn Resorts LtdWYNN.O jumped 5.9%, the most on the S&P,as gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose morethan expected in June. Shares of peers Melco Resorts &Entertainment LtdMLCO.O and Las Vegas Sands CorpLVS.N alsorose. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN00S258

Coty IncCOTY.N tumbled 13.5%, falling the most on theS&P, after the company said it would overhaul its operations andwrite down about $3 billion in value of its brands acquired fromProcter & Gamble Co PG.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24234B

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.57-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.50-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 62 new 52-week highs and two new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 122 new highs and 31 new lows.

