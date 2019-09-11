US STOCKS-Trade hopes buoy Wall Street as China extends olive branch

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window)

* S&P 500 closes above 3000

* Apple leads S&P 500, Nasdaq higher

* China exempts 16 types of U.S. goods from tariffs

* Indexes up: Dow 0.85%, S&P 500 0.72%, Nasdaq 1.06% (Updates to market close)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street moved higher onWednesday, led by tariff-sensitive technology and industrialstocks after China extended an olive branch ahead of nextmonth's trade negotiations with the United States.

The S&P 500 closed above the 3,000 mark for the first timesince July 30.

Apple IncAAPL.O provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500and the Nasdaq the day after it unveiled its latest iPhoneupgrade and announced the launch date of its Apple TV+ streamingservice.

Its shares rose 3.2%, once more lifting the company's valueabove the $1 trillion mark.

The blue-chip Dow, led by Boeing CoBA.N , posted its sixthconsecutive daily gain. Boeing, the largest U.S. exporter bydollar value, gained 3.6%.

China announced tariff exemptions for a basket of U.S.goods, a move viewed by many investors as a show of good faithjust weeks ahead of planned talks aimed at resolving the tradewar, which has bruised world economies and rattled markets formonths. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621DV

However, a senior White House adviser urged investors to bepatient in an effort to curb expectations for the trade talksscheduled to take place next month in Washington. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2611SF

"The general market still believes that a real deal ispossible and all of these moves by the White House and China aresimply negotiating tactics," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investmentstrategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "(But) that beliefswings on a daily basis based on tweets and statements fromChina.

"Right now we're swinging a bit toward the chance of a dealbeing made in a reasonable time frame," Ghriskey added.

In a series of morning tweets, President Donald Trump calledon the U.S. Federal Reserve to slash interest rates intonegative territory, a move typically seen as a last-ditch effortto revive sluggish economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N26208B

"The experiment of negative interest rates has certainlyproved to be flawed in both the ECB and Japan and I certainlythink it's something the United States should probably try toavoid at all costs," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist atNational Securities in New York.

Markets still expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25basis points at the conclusion of its monetary policy meetingnext week.

U.S. Treasury yields rose for the third straight sessionahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) meeting on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2621EW

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 227.61 points,or 0.85%, to 27,137.04, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 21.54 points,or 0.72%, to 3,000.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added85.52 points, or 1.06%, to 8,169.68.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but real estate .SPLRCR closed in the black.

Chipmaker Micron Technology IncMU.O rose 2.2% afterLongbow Research upgraded the stock to "buy." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2622HJ

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX was up 1.5%.

Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes A GE CoBHGE.N registered the biggest percentage drop in the S&P 500, falling7.5%, following news that parent General ElectricGE.N wouldsell $3 billion in Baker Hughes shares, resulting in a loss ofGE's majority stake. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2613UN

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.53-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.97-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 12 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.59 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.85 billion average over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by AldenBentley) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics