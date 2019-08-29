US STOCKS-Tech rally boosts Wall Street after China trade comments

Shutterstock photo





* Apple, Microsoft, chip stocks boost tech

* All 11 major S&P 500 sectors in the black

* Dollar General climbs after raising profit forecast

* Indexes up: Dow 1.34%, S&P 1.35%, Nasdaq 1.55% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes surged onThursday, boosted by technology stocks, as China sounded hopefulon trade negotiations with the United States, lifting investorsentiment that has been dented by growing worries of arecession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing thenext round of talks scheduled in September and hoped U.S.officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoidan escalation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interviewthat trade talks were scheduled for Thursday "at a differentlevel," but did not provide additional details. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01V

Tariff-sensitive tech stocks .SPLRCT jumped 1.84%, boostedby gains in Apple IncAAPL.O and Microsoft CorpMSFT.O .

Chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue fromChina, also gained, sending the Philadelphia chip index .SOX up 2.76%.

"Markets are trading on hopes because they (U.S. and China)are going to be talking and for the time being things aren'tgetting worse," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer atRaymond James in Baltimore.

"China is giving the U.S. another chance because we haveseen weaker data coming out of both sides and it is importantfor them to extend the olive branch."

Dollar General CorpDG.N was the top gainer among S&P 500 .SPX companies after its shares rose 10% on upbeat full-yearprofit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P33Y

Wall Street's rise hit a bump earlier in the session afterEuropean Central Bank policy maker Klaas Knot was reported tohave said that the euro zone economy did not warrant aresumption of bond purchases. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P435

At 12:57 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 348.64 points, or 1.34%, at 26,384.74 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 38.89 points, or 1.35%, at 2,926.83.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 121.62 points, or 1.55%,at 7,978.50.

Still, the three main indexes are on course to log theirworst monthly performance since a selloff in May, on fears thattit-for-tat tariffs will drive the global economy intorecession. US/

Investors will keep a close watch on the monthly jobsnumbers and manufacturing data next week that will provideguidance on the likelihood of another rate cut from the FederalReserve at its mid-September meeting.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsadditional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting severalhundreds of U.S. companies to warn of price hikes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

A number of companies, including Best Buy Co IncBBY.N and Abercrombie & Fitch CoANF.N , that reported results earlierin the day warned of the impact from tariffs on their sales.

Shares of the U.S. consumer electronics retailer slid 8.7%,to the bottom of the S&P 500, while those of the teen retailertumbled 15%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P3PB

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.81-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 39 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana, Sruthi Shankar and ShreyashiSanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))