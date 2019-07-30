US STOCKS-Tech pulls Wall Street lower on Trump trade warning

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's rate-setting meeting underway

* Trump fires new trade warning at China

* P&G rises on quarterly profit beat

* Indexes off: Dow 0.09%, S&P 500 0.26%, Nasdaq 0.24%

By Evan Sully

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground onTuesday after a warning from President Donald Trump to Chinaamid ongoing trade negotiations pressured technology shares,while investors looked to an expected Federal Reserve interestrate cut at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting.

The three major U.S. stock indexes concluded the session inthe red, pressured by technology and consumer discretionarystocks.

As trade talks between the world's two biggest economiescontinued in Shanghai on Tuesday, Trump warned China againsttrying to wait out his first term in office to finalize a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

"Techs are weaker today, as Trump took another shot acrossthe bow to China over trade," said Joseph Sroka, chiefinvestment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "Big multinationaltech companies are very sensitive to trade and tariff issueswith China."

Market participants are looking to the Fed's statement atthe conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday for clues asto how the central bank will proceed through year-end.

Many analysts said a 25-basis-point cut in interest rates isfully priced into the market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R170

"The message this sends to the market is that the Fed issupportive of economic expansion," said Sroka. "That they'recognizant of trade and tariff issues causing some slowdown, anda small cut tomorrow reinforces that rates are more likely to godown than up in the intermediate term, which markets see as apositive signal."

Commerce Department data showed U.S. consumer spending andprices rose moderately in June, pointing to slower economicgrowth and bolstering the case for monetary easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 23.33 points,or 0.09%, to 27,198.02, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.79 points, or0.26%, to 3,013.18he Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 19.72points, or 0.24%, to 8,273.61.

More than half of the S&P 500 companies have releasedsecond-quarter earnings, of which 75.9% have beat bottom-lineanalyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Apple shares gained more than 3% in post-market tradingafter the iPhone maker posted quarterly results that beatanalyst expectations and Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saidthe company saw "marked improvement in China."

Procter & Gamble CoPG.N jumped 3.8% after the consumerproducts maker beat quarterly revenue estimates, limiting losseson the blue-chip Dow index. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V360

Shares of Capital One Financial CorpCOF.N fell 5.9% afterthe credit-card issuer said information on 106 million peoplehad been compromised. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1LH

Pfizer Inc'sPFE.N stock dropped 6.4%, weighing the most on the healthcare index .SPXHC , after brokers downgraded thestock following the drugmaker's announcement on Monday that itwould spin off its Upjohn unit and merge it with Mylan MYL.O .

Merck & Co IncMRK.N edged higher after reportingbetter-than-expected second-quarter results and raising itsfull-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V34J

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.64-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; theNasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 89 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.47 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.07 billion average over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Evan Sully; additional reporting by Stephen Culp;Editing by Dan Grebler) ((Evan.Sully@thomsonreuters.com;))

