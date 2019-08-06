US STOCKS-Tech leads Wall Street rebound after worst day of 2019

Shutterstock photo





* Indexes up: Dow 0.62%, S&P 0.72%, Nasdaq 1.03%

* Tech stocks provides biggest boost to the three indexes

* Tariff sensitive Apple, chip stocks rise

By Medha Singh

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday, ledby gains in technology shares, as China stepped in to stabilizethe yuan, a day after Wall Street's main indexes racked up theirsteepest one-day percentage fall of the year.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC lost atleast 3% each on Monday, their sixth straight day of losses,after China let the yuan drop sharply, prompting the U.S.Treasury Department to label Beijing as a currency manipulator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

China's move to fix the yuan at a slightly stronger rateovernight, however, allayed fears of an escalating trade war,which has been fueled by President Donald Trump's threat to slapa new round of tariffs on Chinese imports last week.

"The fact that China stabilized its currency gives investorssome hope that this won't accelerate into a bigger problem,"said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a familyinvestment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"Any positive response by either side that suggests somewillingness to negotiate is really going to be taken well byinvestors."

Also helping the sentiment were comments from White Houseeconomic adviser Larry Kudlow that Trump wants to continue tradetalks with China and still plans to host a Chinese delegationfor further talks in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219020

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 158.31 points, or 0.62%, at 25,876.05, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 20.49 points, or 0.72%, at 2,865.23. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 79.27 points, or 1.03%, at 7,805.31.

The technology sector .SPLRCT , which includes companiesthat have a big exposure to China and were at the heart ofMonday's selloff, rose 1.42%, the most among major S&P sectors.

Apple IncAAPL.O gained 1.5% after three days of heavylosses, while Philadelphia SE semiconductor index .SOX climbed1.53%.

Among other stocks, videogame publisher Take-Two InteractiveSoftware IncTTWO.O jumped 8.6% after raising its full-yearrevenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2514LM

Payments processor Mastercard IncMA.N gained 2.2% afterit said it would buy a majority of the corporate servicesbusinesses of Scandinavian payments group Nets for about $3.19billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2523M6

Walt Disney CoDIS.N was up 0.7% ahead of its resultsafter market close.

The latest streak of losses has pulled the S&P 500 about 6%away from its all-time high hit last month.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.57-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.21-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and nine newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 36 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))