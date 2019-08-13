US STOCKS-Tech leads Wall St higher as tariff delay sparks rally

Shutterstock photo





* Tech leads all three major averages higher

* Apple jumps on announced tariff deal

* Treasury yield curve hits flattest in 12 years

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher onTuesday after an announced delay of planned tariffs on someChinese imports brought buyers back to the equities market in abroad-based rally.

Tech stocks, headed up by Apple IncAAPL.O , led all threemajor U.S. indexes into the black following the announcement,which calmed fears over the U.S.-China trade war and growingsigns of imminent recession.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the UnitedStates would hold off on imposing additional 10% tariffs on keyChinese goods, including laptops and cellphones, tariffs thatwere originally set to go into effect next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

"It's a stemming of the downward momentum because it doesgive some trade optimism," said Joseph Sroka, chief investmentofficer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "We're getting into the tailend of earnings season, so geopolitical and macroeconomic newswill dominate the markets direction for the next few weeks."

Apple, a likely beneficiary of the tariff delay, rose 4.2%on Nasaq, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX gained 3.0%.

In economic news, U.S. consumer prices USCPFY=ECI accelerated in July, with core CPI, which strips out volatilefood and energy prices, growing at 2.2% year-on-year, itslargest gain in six months and well above the U.S. FederalReserve's 2% target. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2581H9

The healthy inflation reading is unlikely to change marketexpectations for another interest rate cut from the Fed nextmonth as it grapples with the U.S.-China trade war and itseconomic fallout.

"Trade issues could really disrupt economic growth," Srokaadded. "And if the Fed cuts (interest) rates in September, itcould be considered a safety net, to be proactive rather thanwaiting until it's too late."

The spread between 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasuries hitits flattest level in 12 years, reflecting anxieties over tradeand geopolitical turmoil. But yields rose across the board onnews of the tariff delay. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25911L

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 372.54 points,or 1.44%, to 26,279.91, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 42.48 points,or 1.47%, to 2,926.23 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added152.95 points, or 1.95%, to 8,016.36.

All of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 closed in theblack, with technology .SPLRCT and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD seeing the biggest percentage gains.

Toys and footwear were among the Chinese goods temporarilyspared from additional tariffs.

Nike IncNKE.N rose 2.0%, while toymakers Hasbro IncHAS.O and Mattel IncMAT.O advanced 2.7% and 4.6%,respectively.

Facebook IncFB.O pared gains following a Bloomberg reportthat the social media company had hired outside contractors totranscribe user audio clips, ending up 1.7%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2593Y3

Shares of CBS CorpCBS.N and Viacom IncVIAB.O gained 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively, after sources told Reuters thecompanies had reached an agreement in principle regarding theirimpending merger. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25931O

The second-quarter earnings season has reached the finalstretch, with 453 of the companies in the S&P 500 having postedresults. Of those, 73.3% beat consensus estimates, according toRefinitiv data.

Analysts see S&P 500 second-quarter earnings growth of 2.9%year-on-year, a significant improvement over the paltry 0.3%growth expected on July 1, per Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.46-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.30-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 60 new highs and 128 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.95 billion shares, comparedwith the 7.34 billion-share average over the last 20 tradingdays. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))