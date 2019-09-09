US STOCKS-Tech, healthcare weigh on Wall Street, stimulus hopes flicker

Shutterstock photo





* AT&T jumps after activist Elliott urges asset sales

* U.S. 10-yr, 30-yr yields hit three-week highs

* Dow up 0.08%, S&P 500 down 0.08%, Nasdaq off 0.28% (Updates to early afternoon, adds comment)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Early gains on Wall Street fizzled out byafternoon on Monday as losses in technology and healthcarestocks overshadowed increased expectations of stimulus fromcentral banks around the world.

Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Amgen IncAMGN.O were amongthe biggest drags on the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC .

Amgen fell 3.19% after analysts raised questions about dataon the company's lung cancer drug, dragging the healthcaresector .SPXHC down 0.94%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602QR

Lenders, however, were up on broad gains in U.S. Treasuryyields on risings bets of an interest rate cut in the U.S.Federal Reserve's September meeting. US/

Financial stocks .SPSY rose 1.20%, providing the biggestboost to the S&P 500, with banks .SPXBK gaining 2.62%.Technology stocks .SPLRCT fell more than 1% and were thebiggest drag on the benchmark index.

"The markets are continuing last week's positive sentimentbut with a reduction in pessimism and fear," said Scott Brownchief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Stocks gained last week on easing U.S.-China tradenegotiations and global political tensions as well as increasedhopes of an interest rate cut.

Cementing those expectations, Fed Chairman Jerome Powellsaid late last week the central bank would "act as appropriate"to sustain economic expansion, a phrase that financial marketshave read as a sign of an impending of rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0YQ

Earlier on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchinsaid he did not see the threat of a recession as the Trumpadministration seeks to revive trade negotiations with China,adding that he expected a positive year ahead for the U.S.economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2600DY

Energy stocks .SPNY led gains among the 11 major S&P 500sectors with a 1.41% rise, as oil prices got a boost from thenew Saudi energy minister committing to output cuts. O/R

At 13:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 20.95 points, or 0.08%, at 26,818.41, the S&P 500 wasdown 2.34 points, or 0.08%, at 2,976.37 and the Nasdaq Compositewas down 22.49 points, or 0.28%, at 8,080.59.

Among other stocks, AT&T IncT.N gained 2.61% aftershareholder Elliott Management Corp disclosed a $3.2 billionstake in the company and pushed for changes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602Q4

Boeing CoBA.N fell 0.84% after it suspended load testingof its new widebody 777X aircraft over the weekend as mediareports said a cargo door failed in a ground stress test. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Y05U

Shares of Fred's IncFRED.O plunged 50.82% to a record lowafter the discount retailer said it filed for Chapter 11bankruptcy protection. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602TJ

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratioon the Nasdaq.

