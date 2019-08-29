US STOCKS-Tech boosts Wall Street after China trade comments

Shutterstock photo





Aug 29 (Reuters) - A rise in technology shares lifted WallStreet on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution tothe long-standing trade dispute with the United States, easinginvestor fears of the risk of a recession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing thenext round of talks scheduled in September and hoped U.S.officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoidan escalation, boosting sentiment and driving global stockshigher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29KMKTS/GLOB

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radiointerview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday, "at adifferent level". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01V

Tariff-sensitive tech stocks .SPLRCT jumped 1.68%, boostedby gains in Apple IncAAPL.O and Microsoft CorpMSFT.O .

Chipmakers which draw a large part of their revenue fromChina also gained, with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX up2.4%.

"We are seeing a bit of a softer tone that's givinginvestors hope," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist atSpartan Capital Securities in New York.

"Perhaps the September talks might bring some fruitfulconclusions and some progress that could result in loweringtariffs or getting serious about concluding a trade deal."

Top gainers among S&P 500 .SPX companies were shares ofDollar General CorpDG.N , up 9.1% after raising its full-yearprofit forecast. Shares of smaller rival Dollar Tree IncDLTR.O rose 2.1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P33Y

At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 291.29 points, or 1.12%, at 26,327.39, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 34.39 points, or 1.19%, at 2,922.33. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 116.10 points, or 1.48%, at 7,972.98.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsadditional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting severalhundreds of U.S. companies to warn of price hikes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

A number of companies, including Best Buy Co IncBBY.N and Abercrombie & Fitch CoANF.N , that reported results earlierin the day warned of the impact from tariffs on their sales.

Shares of the U.S. consumer electronics retailer slid 9%,while those of the teen retailer tumbled 12%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P3PB

Wall Street's main indexes are on course to record theirworst monthly performance since a selloff in May, spurred byworries that tit-for-tat tariffs will drive the global economyinto a recession.

Those fears came to the fore after the U.S. yield curveinversion deepened earlier this week to levels not seen since2007. US/

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 6.85-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 4.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 6.85-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 4.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 12 new lows.