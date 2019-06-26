US STOCKS-Tech boost, trade optimism lead Wall Street higher

Shutterstock photo





* Micron jumps after upbeat results, lifts chip stocks

* Tech boosts S&P; energy stocks track oil gains

* General Mills falls on disappointing sales

* Indexes up: Dow 0.34%, S&P 0.23%, Nasdaq 0.63%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Wednesday, astechnology shares gained on the back of Micron's upbeat results,while comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fueledhopes that the United States and China were making progress intheir trade talks.

"We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and Ithink there's a path to complete this," Mnuchin said in aninterview to CNBC. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN23X03U

Market participants are hoping for a speedy resolution ofdifferences between the two sides as their bitter trade wartakes a toll on global growth.

President Donald Trump said earlier in the day it was"absolutely possible" he would emerge from a meeting withChinese leader Xi Jinping with a deal that would keep him fromimposing tariffs he had threatened to put on China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0EY

Trump is expected to meet with Xi at the G20 summit in Japanthis weekend. It will be the first time the two leaders have hada face-to-face meeting since trade talks between their countriescollapsed in May.

"The tariff war remains a major headwind for the globaleconomy," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA inLondon.

"I'm optimistic that we'll see progress at the G20, at leastenough to delay further tariffs being imposed which is surely apositive for markets."

Micron Technology IncMU.O jumped 13.2% after reportingbetter-than-expected quarterly results and lifted thePhiladelphia Semiconductor index .SOX 3.50% higher.

The company said it had resumed some shipments to Chinesetelecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL andstill expected demand for its chips to recover later this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W44E

Tech stocks .SPLRCT were up 1.60%, while thetrade-sensitive industrial index .SPLRCI rose 0.47%.

At 12:55 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 90.24 points, or 0.34%, at 26,638.46 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 6.71 points, or 0.23%, at 2,924.09.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 49.97 points, or 0.63%,at 7,934.69 and was helped by gains in shares of Apple IncAAPL.O , Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O .

Among other gainers, the energy sector .SPNY jumped 2.1%as oil prices rose after an outage at a major refinery on theU.S. East Coast and on industry data that showed U.S. crudestockpiles fell more than expected. O/R

Capping gains on the S&P 500 was a 1% drop in the healthcaresector .SPXHC , weighed by losses in Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N ,Pfizer IncPFE.N and Merck & Co IncMRK.N .

The benchmark index has gained 6% so far in June, hitting arecord high last week, largely on hopes that the Federal Reservewould cut interest rates to counter the impact of a U.S.-Chinatrade war.

However, stocks fell steeply on Tuesday after the Fedchairman pushed back on pressure from Trump to cut rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

Still, markets fully expect a rate cut in July and see a 25%possibility of a half-point move.

The biggest decliner among S&P 500 companies were GeneralMills Inc'sGIS.N shares, which slipped 4.8% after the foodpackaging company missed quarterly sales estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X2R8

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.37-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 76 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aparajita Saxena inBengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

