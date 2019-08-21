US STOCKS-Target, Lowe's results boost Wall St; stocks hold gains after Fed minutes

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes roseon Wednesday as upbeat earnings from retailers pointed tostrength in U.S. consumer demand, and stocks held gains afterminutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month showedthat policymakers had debated a more aggressive rate cut.

U.S. stocks opened solidly higher followingbetter-than-expected results from retailers Target CorpTGT.N and Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N . Target shares surged 19.4% after thebig-box retailer raised its annual earnings forecast. Lowe'sshares climbed 10.3% after the home-improvement chain beatprofit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H23Rurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H27D

Minutes from the Fed's policy-setting meeting on July 30-31,when the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points, showed thatpolicymakers debated cutting interest rates more aggressively.Some participants preferred a 50-basis-point cut, but thecommittee was united in wanting to avoid the appearance of beingon a path to further rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMLJEF63

Stocks briefly pared gains following the release of theminutes at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), but then returned to theirlevels prior to the release.

"The stocks still want to see any evidence that the Fed isgoing to cut rates," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategistat Baird in Milwaukee.

"I don't think there's anything in here that would be an'aha!' warning sign to stocks that they're not going to getanother rate cut." he said. "But I also think that thelonger-term picture of where the market sees rates ending up andwhere the Fed sees rates ending up might be different right now,and that's going to have to get resolved at some point."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 268.33 points,or 1.03%, to 26,230.77, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 24.63 points,or 0.85%, to 2,925.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added75.65 points, or 0.95%, to 8,024.21.

