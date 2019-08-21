US STOCKS-Target, Lowe's earnings push Wall Street higher

Shutterstock photo





* Target, Lowe's jump after better-than-expected results

* Banks rise as U.S. Treasury yields tick higher

* Indexes up: Dow 0.96%, S&P 0.89%, Nasdaq 1.04% (Updates to open)

By Medha Singh

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose broadly on Wednesdayfollowing upbeat retail earnings from Lowe's and Target, whileinvestors awaited release of the Fed minutes for further clueson the path of future rate cuts.

Big-box retailer Target CorpTGT.N surged 16.3%, the moston the S&P 500 index, after it beat quarterly profit estimatesand raised its annual earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H27D

Following closely behind with a 11.4% jump were shares ofhome improvement chain Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N as it joinedbigger rival Home Depot IncHD.N in beating profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H23R

Together their shares helped the retail index .SPXRT rise1.91% and consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD 1.48%, themost among the major S&P sectors.

The centerpiece for the day will be the release of theminutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, when it cutinterest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

"A significant rally will be difficult until traders haveclarity on the Fed's policy path," Edward Moya, senior marketanalyst, at OANDA said.

"Today's release of the FOMC minutes could show how therisks related to global trade could warrant further rate cuts,but traders will likely pay more attention to Fed Chair Powell'sspeech on Friday."

U.S.-China trade tensions have taken a turn for the worsesince the Fed's move last month, adding to economic risks andputting in focus comments from major central bankers like JeromePowell and Europe'sMario Draghi at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Powell's remarks on Friday will be scrutinized for clues onwhat more policymakers are planning to boost growth.

"I think there is an expectation that there will be a dovishtone but I am not sure if he (Powell) is going to offer that,"said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivativesfor Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Signs that major economies are considering measures to boostgrowth helped markets rebound from a 3% drop last Wednesday,when the U.S. yield curve inverted and triggered fears of arecession.

Bank of America CorpBAC.N Chief Executive Officer BrianMoynihan on Wednesday played down fears of a potential U.S.recession, saying strong consumer spending could keep theeconomy growing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H2U8

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 250.09 points, or 0.96%, at 26,212.53, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 25.89 points, or 0.89%, at 2,926.40. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 82.88 points, or 1.04%, at 8,031.44.

Trade tensions simmered in the background as PresidentDonald Trump said on Tuesday he had to confront China over tradeeven if it caused short-term harm to the U.S. economy.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 4.34-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 2.81-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 11 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 19 new lows.