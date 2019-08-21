US STOCKS-Target, Lowe's earnings push Wall St higher ahead of Fed minutes

Shutterstock photo





* Target, Lowe's jump after better-than-expected results

* Banks rise as U.S. Treasury yields tick higher

* Toll Brothers slips after posting decline in orders

* Indexes up: Dow 1.10%, S&P 0.90%, Nasdaq 1.02% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1%on Wednesday, as upbeat earnings from retailers Lowe's andTarget reinforced confidence in consumer demand, while investorsawaited the release of the Fed minutes for further clues on thepath of interest rate cuts.

Big-box retailer Target CorpTGT.N surged 19.5%, set forits biggest one-day percentage jump, after it raised its annualearnings forecast. Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N climbed 9.8% as it joined bigger rival Home Depot IncHD.N inbeating profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H23Rurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H27D

The reports come on the heels of solid earnings from WalmartInc WMT.N and strong retail sales data last week that allayedfears of a U.S. recession.

Together their shares helped the retail index .SPXRT rise2.24% and consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD 1.78%, themost among the major S&P sectors.

"Investors are counting on the strength of consumerspending," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry LaneInvestments, a family investment office in New Vernon, NewJersey.

"When they see good earnings in the sector, it gives themsome confidence, particularly when there is a lot of concernabout non-internet retailers."

Adding to the upbeat sentiment, Bank of America CorpBAC.N Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan played down fears of apotential U.S. recession and said strong consumer spending couldkeep the economy growing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H2U8

At 12:13 p.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 313 points,or 1.21% and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 29 points, or 1%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 84 points, or 1.1%.

The highlight of the day will be the minutes from theFederal Reserve's July meeting, when it cut interest rates forthe first time in more than a decade. The details of the meetingare due to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

As U.S.-China trade tensions took a turn for the worse sincethe Fed's move last month and added to risks of slowing economicgrowth, investors will closely monitor comments from ChairJerome Powell on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium for clueson what more the central bank plans to do to boost growth.

Meckler expects to see a dovish tone in Powell's speech,"not so much because the U.S. is having economic problems butits a recognition of the fact that the rest of the world ishaving an economic slowdown."

Yields in U.S. Treasuries bonds ticked higher on Wednesday,a day after their fall pressured Wall Street and paused a strongrebound from last week's selloff on recession fears.

All S&P sectors were higher with the defensive utilities .SPLRCU , consumer staples .SPLRCS and real estate .SPLRCR sectors posting the smallest gains, reflecting investor appetitefor risk.

Toll Brothers IncTOL.N slipped 3.8% after the luxuryhomebuilder posted a decline in orders, hinting at weaker demandfor new homes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G3YO

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 3.02-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 2.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and four newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 46 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Akanksha Rana in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

