US STOCKS-Target, Lowe's earnings drive Wall Street higher

* Target, Lowe's jump after better-than-expected results

* Banks rise as U.S. Treasury yields tick higher

* Toll Brothers slips after posting decline in orders

By Medha Singh

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesdayfollowing upbeat earnings from retailers Lowe's and Target thatreinforced confidence in consumer demand, while investorsawaited the release of the Fed minutes for further clues on thepath of future rate cuts.

The reports come on the heels of solid Walmart IncWMT.N earnings and retail sales data last week that allayed fears of aU.S. recession.

Big-box retailer Target CorpTGT.N surged 18.2%, the moston the S&P 500 index, after it beat quarterly profit estimatesand raised its annual earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H27D

Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N rose 10.4% asit joined bigger rival Home Depot IncHD.N in beating profitestimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H23R

Together their shares helped the retail index .SPXRT rise1.94% and consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD 1.47%, themost among the major S&P sectors.

"Investors are counting on the strength of consumerspending," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry LaneInvestments, a family investment office in New Vernon, NewJersey.

"When they see good earnings in the sector, it gives themsome confidence, particularly when there is a lot of concernabout non-internet retailers."

Adding to the upbeat sentiment, Bank of America CorpBAC.N Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan played down fears of apotential U.S. recession and said strong consumer spending couldkeep the economy growing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H2U8

The highlight of the day will be the release of the minutesfrom the Federal Reserve's July meeting, when it cut interestrates for the first time in more than a decade. The minutes aredue to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

As U.S.-China trade tensions took a turn for the worse sincethe Fed's move last month and adding to economic risks,investors will closely monitor comments from Chair Jerome Powellon Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium for clues on what morethe central bank plans to do to boost growth.

Meckler expects to see a dovish tone in Powell's speech,"not so much because the U.S. is having economic problems butits a recognition of the fact that the rest of the world ishaving an economic slowdown."

At 11:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 254 points,or 0.98%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 24.5 points, or 0.85%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 76.25 points, or 0.99%.

Yields in U.S. Treasuries bonds ticked higher, a day aftertheir fall pressured Wall Street and paused a strong reboundfrom last week's selloff on recession fears.

The defensive utilities .SPLRCU , consumer staples .SPLRCS and real estate .SPLRCR sector posted the smallestgains, reflecting investors' appetite for risk.

Toll Brothers IncTOL.N slipped 3.4% after the luxuryhomebuilder posted a decline in orders, hinting at weaker demandfor new homes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G3YO

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.10-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 38 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Akanksha Rana in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))