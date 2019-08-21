US STOCKS-Target, Lowe's drive Wall Street higher

Shutterstock photo





* Target, Lowe's jump after better-than-expected results

* Banks rise as U.S. Treasury yields tick higher

* Futures up: Dow 0.70%, S&P 0.76%, Nasdaq 0.79%

By Medha Singh

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher onWednesday, as investors cheered upbeat earnings from Lowe's andTarget, while awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's Julypolicy meeting due later in the day.

Shares of home improvement chain Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N jumped 12.4% in premarket trading as it joined bigger rival HomeDepot IncHD.N in beating profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H23R

Big-box retailer Target CorpTGT.N surged 16.7% after itbeat quarterly profit estimates and raised its annual earningsforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H27D

The centerpiece for the day will be the release of theminutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, when it cutinterest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

"A significant rally will be difficult until traders haveclarity on the Fed's policy path," Edward Moya, senior marketanalyst, at OANDA said.

"Today's release of the FOMC minutes could show how therisks related to global trade could warrant further rate cuts,but traders will likely pay more attention to Fed Chair Powell'sspeech on Friday."

U.S.-China trade tensions have taken a turn for the worsesince the Fed's move last month, adding to economic risks andputting in focus Powell's remarks at Jackson Hole on Friday.

Powell's remarks will be scrutinized for clues on what morepolicymakers are planning to boost growth.

"I think there is an expectation that there will be a dovishtone but I am not sure if he (Powell) is going to offer that. Ithink he's going to maintain a very neutral stance," said RandyFrederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for CharlesSchwab in Austin, Texas.

While the three main Wall Street indexes ended lower onTuesday, they have rebounded sharply since last Wednesday's 3%drop which was triggered by the inversion of the U.S. yieldcurve, widely viewed as a harbinger of a recession.

The gains were driven by signs that major economies wereconsidering stimulus to boost growth.

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 181 points, or0.7%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22 points, or 0.76% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 60.5 points, or 0.79%.

Trade tensions simmered in the background as PresidentDonald Trump said on Tuesday he had to confront China over tradeeven if it caused short-term harm to the U.S. economy.

Data from the National Association of Realtors at 10:00 a.m.ET is expected to show existing home sales rose to a seasonallyadjusted annual rate of 5.39 million units in July, from 5.27million units a month earlier.