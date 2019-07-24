Quantcast

US STOCKS-Surging chip stocks send Nasdaq to record high

By Reuters

* Boeing falls after reporting $3 bln loss

* Caterpillar slips on lower quarterly earnings

* Indexes: Dow -0.48%, S&P 500 +0.16%, Nasdaq +0.38% (Updates to afternoon)

By Noel Randewich

July 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high onWednesday and the S&P 500 was close behind as reassuringcomments from Texas Instruments about global chip demand bluntedthe impact of weak earnings reports from Boeing and Caterpillar.

Texas Instruments IncTXN.O jumped 7.1% after the companyhinted that a global slowdown in microchip demand would not beas long as feared, powering the Philadelphia chip .SOX indexup 2.8% to a record high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

"Semiconductor investors are looking past right now andsaying that maybe in the second half of this year, economicconcerns will start to abate a little," said Willie Delwiche, aninvestment strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

However, trade-sensitive Caterpillar IncCAT.N dropped4.1% following disappointing earnings on weak sales in China andhigher production and restructuring costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0AR

Boeing CoBA.N fell 2.8% after the world's largestplanemaker posted its largest-ever quarterly loss on the back ofthis year's grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX after twodeadly crashes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P2WJ

Those two companies' bleak reports left the Dow JonesIndustrial Average in negative territory.

Two weeks into an earnings season with mute investorexpectations, about 77% of the 138 S&P 500 companies that havereported so far have topped earnings estimates, according toRefinitiv data.

Overall earnings per share, however, are now expected tofall 0.1%, compared with prior estimate of a rise of about 1%.

Wall Street has hit record levels in July on bets theFederal Reserve will lower rates next week to counter the impactof a protracted U.S.-China trade war on economic growth.

At 2:15 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 0.48% at 27,217.97 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained0.16% to 3,010.34. The S&P 500 was 0.1% below its record highclose on July 15.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.38% to 8,283.09,beating its July 15 high.

Another bright spot was United Parcel Service IncUPS.N ,up 8.5% and among the biggest gainers on the S&P 500 index,after the world's biggest package delivery company reported abetter-than-expected quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P350

Facebook IncFB.O traded flat ahead of its quarterlyreport after the market closes.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.96-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 87 new lows. (Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Additionalreporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru;Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter handle: @randewich (415) 6772542; Reuters Messaging:noel.randewich.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





