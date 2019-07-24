Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-Surging chip stocks propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records



* Boeing falls after reporting $3 bln loss

* Caterpillar slips on lower quarterly earnings

* Indexes end: Dow -0.29%, S&P 500 +0.47%, Nasdaq +0.85%

By Noel Randewich

July 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highson Wednesday after reassuring comments from Texas Instrumentsabout global chip demand blunted the impact of weak earningsreports from Boeing and Caterpillar.

Texas Instruments IncTXN.O jumped 7.4% after the companyhinted that a global slowdown in microchip demand would not beas long as feared, powering the Philadelphia chip .SOX indexup 3.1% to a record high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

"Semiconductor investors are looking past right now andsaying that maybe in the second half of this year, economicconcerns will start to abate a little," said Willie Delwiche, aninvestment strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

However, trade-sensitive Caterpillar IncCAT.N dropped4.5% following disappointing earnings on weak sales in China andhigher production and restructuring costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0AR

Boeing CoBA.N fell 3.1% after the world's largestplanemaker posted its largest-ever quarterly loss on the back ofthis year's grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX after twodeadly crashes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P2WJ

Those two companies' bleak reports left the Dow JonesIndustrial Average in negative territory.

Two weeks into an earnings season with mute investorexpectations, about 77% of the 138 S&P 500 companies that havereported so far have topped earnings estimates, according toRefinitiv data.

Overall earnings per share, however, are now expected tofall 0.1%, compared with a prior estimate of a rise of about 1%.

Wall Street has hit record levels in July on bets theFederal Reserve will lower rates next week to counter the impactof a protracted U.S.-China trade war on economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI dipped 0.29% to endat 27,269.97 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.47% to3,019.56.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.85% to 8,321.50. TheS&P 500 and Nasdaq each closed at their highest levels ever.

The Russell 2000 small cap index .RUT jumped 1.64% to itshighest close since early May. That suggests investors havegrown more confident in the U.S. economy, Delwiche said.

For the year, the S&P 500 is now up 20%, while the Nasdaqhas gained 25%.

In extended trade, FacebookFB.O jumped 4.3% after thesocial network posted quarterly revenue above analysts averageestimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4AN

Another bright spot on Wednesday was United Parcel ServiceInc UPS.N , up 8.7% and among the biggest gainers on the S&P500 index, after the world's biggest package delivery companyreported a better-than-expected quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P350

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.69-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.45-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 94 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.2 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.3 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Additionalreporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru;Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown)

