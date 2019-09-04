US STOCKS-Strong Chinese data, easing geopolitical worries push Wall St higher

Shutterstock photo





* Ten of 11 major S&P 500 sectors trading higher

* China service sector activity rises to 3-mth high

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose onWednesday as fears of a global economic slowdown were calmed byrobust economic data from China, while easing tensions in HongKong added to an upbeat mood.

Activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastestpace in three months in August, providing a boost to the world'ssecond-largest economy that has been struggling to reverse aprolonged slump in its manufacturing sector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2EK

The mood also got a lift after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lamwithdrew an extradition bill that had triggered months of oftenviolent protests in the Chinese-ruled city. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0NC

"This is a sentiment driven market and whenever you get newslike this, while it may not directly impact the U.S., it causesa ripple effect," said Ryan Nauman, market strategist at InformaFinancial Intelligence in Lake Taho, California.

Markets struggled last month as escalating trade tensionsand the inversion of a key part of the U.S. yield curve, oftenseen as a sign of recession, drove investors away from riskyassets and pushed the S&P 500 .SPX to log its worst August infour years.

A contraction in U.S. factory activity in August and newrounds of tariffs from the Washington and Beijing only added tothose concerns on Tuesday, pulling the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI and Nasdaq .IXIC down over 1%.

However, risk sentiment improved on Wednesday, pushing thebenchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yield US10YT=RR higher, withthe yield curve at its steepest in more than two weeks. US/

Helping cool slowdown concerns were comments from New YorkFederal Reserve President John Williams who said the economyappeared to be in a good place and he is ready to "act asappropriate" to help avoid a downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V0H6

Technology stocks .SPLRCT led gains among the 11 major S&Psectors with a 1.6% rise and provided the biggest boost.

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due Friday will also be acritical piece of data, with some analysts cautioning that anyweakness could be taken as a signal that the domestic economy isslowing.

"The strong labor market and consumer is what's drivingeconomic growth and if we start seeing cracks in the labormarket, that would give me pause that a recession is on thehorizon," Nauman said.

However, he added weakness in the labor market couldpressure the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by as much as50 basis points in its mid-September meeting. Marketparticipants are currently expecting a quarter percentage pointcut.

At 12:55 p.m. ET, the Dow .DJI was up 211.68 points, or0.81%, at 26,329.70 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 26.93 points,or 0.93%, at 2,933.20.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 91.56 points, or 1.16%,at 7,965.72.

Tyson Foods IncTSN.N shares fell 6.12% to the bottom ofthe S&P 500 after the United States' biggest meat processor cutits 2019 earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U46K

Starbucks CorpSBUX.O dropped 1.02% after the company saidit expects 2020 adjusted profit growth to be lower than 2019 asit factors in the impact of a one-time tax benefit that hasinflated its bottom line this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V34A

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.99-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

