US STOCKS-Strong Alphabet, Intel earnings drive futures higher

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures up: Dow 0.32%, S&P 0.33%, Nasdaq 0.46%

By Amy Caren Daniel

The GDP data will show the extent of the impact of theU.S.-China trade war on the economy and is expected to feed intothe Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LF

Hopes that the Fed will cut rates by at least 25 basispoints at its policy meeting at the end of this month havepowered a solid run in stocks this month, lifting the mainindexes to record highs.

"We find ourselves in a position where traders seem to wantbad news - it's like bad news is a good news scenario as long asthe data is not devastating," said Craig Erlam, senior marketanalyst at Oanda in London.

"Traders want that sweet spot which is the data is weakenough to encourage central banks to act but not so weak that itactually is problematic."

Alphabet IncGOOGL.O rose 8.6% after the company reportedquarterly results that beat estimates and eased investors'concerns about growth challenges facing its Google advertisingbusiness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XK

Fellow FAANG member Amazon.com IncAMZN.O fell 1.3% afterthe online retailer reported its first profit miss in two yearsand said income would slump in the current quarter, as it rampsup spending on one-day delivery. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XS

The S&P 500 posted its first loss of the week on Wednesdayafter European Central Bank President Mario Draghi adopted aless dovish tone than investors had anticipated, even though heall but pledged to ease policy further. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q1L3

At 6:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 86 points, or0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10 points, or 0.33% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 36.75 points, or 0.46%.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 185 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Intel CorpINTC.O gained 4.9% after the chipmaker gave anupbeat current-quarter forecast and raised its full-year revenueguidance, allaying concerns about a global chip slowdown andcurbs on U.S. sales to China'sHuawei Technologies CoHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XO

The Commerce Department will publish its second-quartergross domestic product (GDP) report on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET(1230 GMT). (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Medha Singh in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))