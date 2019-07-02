US STOCKS-Stocks stall as trade enthusiasm fades

Shutterstock photo





* USTR threatens $4 bln in additional tariffs on EU goods

* Energy falls the most among S&P 500 sectors

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks held near theunchanged mark on Tuesday as optimism over the U.S.-China tradetruce faded after the United States threatened tariffs onadditional European goods, stalling a recent rally.

Washington's proposed tariffs on $4 billion worth of EUgoods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies unnervedinvestors and came just as trade tensions with China seemed tobe easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Stocks had rallied to push the S&P 500 to a record on Mondayin the wake of the U.S. trade truce with China, but stocksfinished well off their highs as investors questioned the lackof details in the agreement. The S&P 500 had rallied nearly 7%in June on hopes the two largest economies in the world wouldfind a way to end their trade war.

"There really was this expectation on the inside of theStreet that Trump would deliver on something that gave a lift toconfidence and lift to the prospects for international trade-that is really what fueled the move," said Peter Kenny ofKenny's Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC.

"Now that is done, now that is in the rear view mirror, whatis next?"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.74 points, or0.01%, to 26,719.17, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.03 points, or0.03%, to 2,965.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.51points, or 0.08%, to 8,084.65.

With U.S. and global economic data showing signs of slowing,Kenny said the focus for investors will now turn to monetarypolicy and the upcoming earnings season. nL2N23Z14E

The softening data triggered a drop of about 3% in crude oilprices despite an agreement among oil producers to extend supplycuts and pushed the energy sector .SPNY down 1.94%, thebiggest drag on markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24306U

Oil majors Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N and Chevron CorpCVX.N declined more than 1% each, while Apache CorpAPA.N slumpedmore than 5%.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a Federal Reservepolicymaker, on Tuesday expressed skepticism that a U.S.interest rate cut is the right move until there are more signsthe economy is moving to a truly weaker path. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430LK

Market participants still expect the Fed to cut interestrates at its July 30-31 policy meeting, despite the latestdevelopments in trade talks.

Automatic Data ProcessingADP.O lost 3.21%, pressuring thetech-heavy Nasdaq, after market sources said brokerage Jefferiesis re-offering 8 million of the company's shares at a discount. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430AN

L3Harris TechnologiesLHX.N gained 4.01%, making it thebest performer on the S&P 500, after Jefferies added the defensecontractor to its top picks for aerospace and defenseelectronics for the second half of 2019.

Gilead Sciences IncGILD.O rose 1.04% after the drugmakersaid it will submit a new drug application for its arthritisdrug to the FDA this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2432WP

Investors are now awaiting the monthly jobs report onFriday, which is expected to show the private sector added160,000 jobs in June, after May's sharp slowdown in jobs growth.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.58-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

