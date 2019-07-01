US STOCKS-Stocks rise on trade hopes, but off from earlier high

Shutterstock photo





* Stocks climb after U.S., China agreed to restart talks

* Chipmakers surge on trade relief

* Dow up 0.15%, S&P 500 up 0.42%, Nasdaq up 0.73% (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday,but were well off highs that sent the S&P 500 to a record,fueled by gains in technology stocks on optimism for progress inU.S.-China trade talks and signs of a likely reprieve forChinese telecom company Huawei.

The United States and China agreed on Saturday to resumetrade talks and U.S. President Donald Trump also offeredconcessions including no new tariffs and an easing ofrestrictions on Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL , while Chinaagreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Still, stocks had given up more than half of their earliergains as enthusiasm waned and caution crept back in forinvestors in what is likely to be a lightly traded week due tothe July Fourth holiday.

"It was kind of a relief rally but there is a lot ofunanswered question here," said Stephen Massocca, senior vicepresident at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

"This is not going to get resolved because there was a lunchin Osaka and given how mercurial our president is, who knowswhat is going to throw him into a tizzy."

Tech stocks .SPLRCT , Wall Street's top performers so farin 2019, jumped 1.07%, with heavyweight Apple Inc'sAAPL.O 1.6% gain providing the maximum support.

Chipmakers with a sizable revenue exposure to China jumpednearly 5% at their session high before also pulling back, lastshowing a 1.99% gain in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX . Huawei supplier Micron Technology IncMU.O gained3.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 40.03 points,or 0.15%, to 26,639.99, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 12.39 points,or 0.42%, to 2,954.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added58.70 points, or 0.73%, to 8,064.95.

Stocks saw their steepest sell-off this year in May after abreakdown in the U.S.-China trade talks sparked concerns of aglobal economic slowdown.

But hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest ratesto preserve a strong run of U.S. economic growth, and a dovishturn by central banks around the globe, helped the S&P 500 andthe Dow Jones indexes post their best June performance indecades.

Despite the latest development in talks, traders stillanticipate the Fed's next move will be a rate cut of at least aquarter of a percentage point at its July 30-31 policy meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZ

Data showed growth in manufacturing cooled in the UnitedStates in June while factory activity shrank across much ofEurope and Asia, further supporting expectations of a rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221Surn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z0ZO

Gains on the Dow were held in check by a 2.4% drop in BoeingCo BA.N after a report that federal prosecutors had subpoenaedrecords relating to the production of the 787 Dreamliner inSouth Carolina. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z6C4

Wynn Resorts LtdWYNN.O jumped 6.7%, the most on the S&P,as gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose morethan expected in June. Shares of peers Melco Resorts &Entertainment LtdMLCO.O and Las Vegas Sands CorpLVS.N alsorose. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN00S258

Coty IncCOTY.N tumbled 14.8%, falling the most on theS&P, after the company said it would overhaul its operations andwrite down about $3 billion in value of its brands acquired fromProcter & Gamble Co PG.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24234B

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.30-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 60 new 52-week highs and two new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 119 new highs and 24 new lows.