US STOCKS-Stocks edge higher as trade enthusiasm wanes

* USTR threatens $4 bln in additional tariffs on EU goods

* Energy falls the most among S&P 500 sectors

* Dow up 0.26%, S&P 500 up 0.29%, Nasdaq up 0.22% (Updates to market close)

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks managed modestgains on Tuesday after holding near the unchanged mark for muchof the session as enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade trucefaded after the United States threatened tariffs on additionalEuropean goods.

Washington's proposed tariffs on $4 billion worth ofEuropean Union goods in an extended dispute over aircraftsubsidies came just as trade tensions with China seemed to beeasing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Still, stocks have rallied to push the S&P 500 to a recordfor a second straight session in the wake of the U.S. tradetruce with China. The benchmark index finished Monday's sessionwell off its highs, however, as investors questioned the lack ofdetails in the agreement.

The S&P 500 had rallied nearly 7% in June on hopes the twolargest economies in the world would find a way to end theirtrade war.

With U.S. and global economic data showing signs of slowing,the focus for investors will now turn to monetary policy and theupcoming earnings season. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z14E

"We've got a wait and see on the trade deal, a wait and seeon the Fed, a wait and see on earnings and all of that is infront of us by at least two weeks," said Art Hogan, chief marketstrategist at National Securities in New York.

"I am not surprised at all to see this market shift intosideways action."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.25 points,or 0.26%, to 26,786.68, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.65 points,or 0.29%, to 2,972.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added17.93 points, or 0.22%, to 8,109.09.

The softening data triggered a drop of about 3% in crude oilprices despite an agreement among oil producers to extend supplycuts and pushed the energy sector .SPNY down 1.74%, thebiggest drag on markets. The defensive real estate .SPLRCR , up1.82% and utilities .SPLRCU , up 1.24% sectors were the bestperformers on the session. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24306U

Oil majors Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N and Chevron CorpCVX.N declined more than 1% each, while Apache CorpAPA.N slumpedmore than 6%.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a Federal Reservepolicymaker, on Tuesday expressed skepticism that a U.S.interest rate cut is the right move until there are more signsthe economy is moving to a truly weaker path. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430LK

Market participants still expect the Fed to cut interestrates at its July 30-31 policy meeting, despite the latestdevelopments in trade talks.

Automatic Data ProcessingADP.O lost 2.66%, pressuring thetech-heavy Nasdaq, after market sources said brokerage Jefferiesis re-offering 8 million of the company's shares at a discount. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430AN

L3Harris TechnologiesLHX.N gained 4.28%, making it thebest performer on the S&P 500, after Jefferies added the defensecontractor to its top picks for aerospace and defenseelectronics for the second half of 2019.

Investors are now awaiting the monthly jobs report onFriday, which is expected to show the private sector added160,000 jobs in June, after May's sharp slowdown in jobs growth.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.24-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 41 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 65 new highs and 55 new lows.

