US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift Wall Street, financial stocks lead gains

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higheron rising expectations of monetary stimulus from global centralbanks to boost growth, while a drop in technology and healthcarestocks kept a check on gains.

Gains in shares of big lenders, including Goldman Sachs,boosted the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow JonesIndustrial Average .DJI , following a rise in U.S. Treasuryyields. US/

The Nasdaq index .IXIC , however, came under pressure fromdeclines in shares of Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Amgen IncAMGN.O .

The drugmaker fell 2.75% after analysts raised questionsabout data on the company's lung cancer drug, dragging thehealthcare sector .SPXHC down 0.9%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602QR

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said late last week the central bank would "act as appropriate" to sustain economicexpansion, a phrase that financial markets have read as signs ofan interest rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0YQ

The Fed cut interest rates for the first time since 2008 inJuly. Bets of another cut rose after data on Friday showed theU.S. economy added fewer-than-expected jobs in August.

Traders see a 91.2% chance of a quarter percentage point cutin the Fed's September policy meeting, up from 90% on Friday,according to CME's FedWatch. The European Central Bank is alsoexpected to cut rates later this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2583SA

The S&P 500 added to its positive momentum on Monday bybreaking out of its August trading range late last week, saidShawn Gibson, Chief Investment Officer of asset management firmLiquid Strategies in Atlanta.

Escalating Sino-U.S trade tensions and the inversion of akey part of the U.S. yield curve drove the sell-off in August.However, Monday's gains pushed the S&P 500 to just 1.5% belowits record high.

"Barring any surprise news, this should be a quiet week inthe equity market as most investors are on hold until next weekfor the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting," Gibsonsaid.

Communication services .SPLRCL were lifted by AT&T Inc'sT.N 4.30% gain after shareholder Elliott Management Corpdisclosed a $3.2 billion stake in the company and pushed forchanges. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602Q4

Shares of Fred's IncFRED.O plunged 40.84% to a record lowafter the discount retailer said it filed for Chapter 11bankruptcy protection. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602TJ

Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.17% after it suspended load testingof its new widebody 777X aircraft over the weekend as mediareports said a cargo door failed in a ground stress test. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Y05U

At 10:21 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 85.35 points, or 0.32%, at 26,882.81, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.05 points, or 0.17%, at 2,983.76 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 2.97 points, or 0.04%, at 8,100.11.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.63-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 36 new highs and 33 new lows. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyurand Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)