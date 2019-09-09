US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes buoy Wall Street, financials lead gains

Shutterstock photo





* AT&T jumps after activist Elliott urges asset sales

* U.S. 10-yr, 30-yr yields hit three-week highs

* Indexes up: Dow 0.26%, S&P 500 0.12%, Nasdaq 0.09%

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higheron Monday as investors bet on increased chances of monetarystimulus from central banks around the world to boost slowinggrowth.

A rise in U.S. Treasury yields, with those on 10-year notes US10YT=RR climbing to three-week peaks, led investors toswitch from bonds to riskier assets. Big lenders, includingGoldman Sachs GS.N , were among the biggest beneficiaries. US/

Financial stocks .SPSY rose 1.39%, the biggest boost amongthe 11 major S&P sectors with banks .SPXBK gaining 2.67%.

"It does feel that sentiment globally is firmer. The marketis expecting some easing from the European Central Bank at itsmeeting this week and there has also been a de-escalation oftrade tensions," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior ratesstrategist, at TD Securities in New York.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said late last week the central bank would "act as appropriate" to sustain economicexpansion, a phrase that financial markets have read as signs ofan interest rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0YQ

The Fed cut interest rates for the first time since 2008 inJuly and bets of another cut rose after data on Friday showedthe U.S. economy added fewer-than-expected jobs in August.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he did not seethe threat of a recession as the Trump administration seeks torevive trade negotiations with China, adding that he expected apositive year ahead for the U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2600DY

"Investors are hopeful that both sides will get close toagreeing on a cosmetic deal or maybe a truce," said PeterCardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securitiesin New York.

Escalating Sino-U.S trade tensions and the inversion of akey part of the U.S. yield curve drove a sell-off in August.However, Monday's gains pushed the S&P 500 to just 1.5% belowits record high.

Energy stocks .SPNY led gains on the S&P 500 with a 1.97%rise, as oil prices got a boost from the new Saudi energyminister committing to output cuts. O/R

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 70.37 points, or 0.26%, at 26,867.83, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 3.60 points, or 0.12%, at 2,982.31 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 7.10 points, or 0.09%, at 8,110.17.

Among other stocks, AT&T IncT.N gained 2.66% aftershareholder Elliott Management Corp disclosed a $3.2 billionstake in the company and pushed for changes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602Q4

Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.10% after it suspended load testingof its new widebody 777X aircraft over the weekend as mediareports said a cargo door failed in a ground stress test. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Y05U

Amgen IncAMGN.O fell 3% after analysts raised questionsabout data on the company's lung cancer drug, dragging thehealthcare sector .SPXHC down 1.14%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602QR

Shares of Fred's IncFRED.O plunged 46.27% to a record lowafter the discount retailer said it filed for Chapter 11bankruptcy protection. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602TJ

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.60-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.60-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 41 new lows. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Additional reportingby Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Arun Koyyur andSaumyadeb Chakrabarty)