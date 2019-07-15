Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P trades near flat as Citigroup results weigh on bank stocks



* Boeing drops on report MAX groundings could extend to 2020

* Symantec tumbles on report of end to Broadcom deal talks

* Healthcare shares gain on Gilead investment

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 indexstruggled for direction in choppy trade on Monday as earningsseason began in earnest with a mixed quarterly report fromCitigroup Inc C.N .

The bank reported a better-than-expected profit but also adecline in interest margins. Citigroup shares erased earlylosses in afternoon trading and were last up 0.3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2J0

Shares of S&P 500 banks .SPXBK - including JPMorgan Chase& CoJPM.N , Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N and Wells Fargo &CoWFC.N , set to report results on Tuesday - fell 1.0% in thewake of Citigroup's results.

Financial shares .SPSY , which dropped 0.6%, weighed mostheavily on the S&P 500 among its 11 major sectors.

Second-quarter earnings start in earnest this week andanalysts expect S&P 500 companies to report a 0.3% fall inprofit, which would be the first quarterly drop in three years,according to Refinitiv IBES data.

U.S. stocks will likely be muted until more results come in,said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at Bruderman AssetManagement in New York. The three main indexes ended last weekat record closing highs as dovish comments from Federal ReserveChairman Jerome Powell bolstered hopes that the central bankwould deliver its first interest rate cut in a decade later thismonth.

"It's definitely a wait-and-see environment," Pursche said."If (results) are better than expected, then we can see anotherleg up."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 10.33 points,or 0.04%, to 27,342.36, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.02 points, or-0.00%, to 3,013.75 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 14.62points, or 0.18%, to 8,258.77.

Gains in healthcare .SPXHC and technology .SPLRCT sharesoffset losses in financial stocks. A 2.8% rise in GileadSciences IncGILD.O shares helped boost the S&P 500 healthcareindex, as the drugmaker said it would invest $5.1 billion in amajor expansion of its partnership with biotech Galapagos NVGLPG.AS . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24F05Y

S&P and Dow heavyweight Boeing CoBA.N slipped 1.0%following a Wall Street Journal report https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-737-max-grounding-could-stretch-into-2020-11563112801 on Sunday that its 737 MAX jet could stay grounded until early2020.

Symantec CorpSYMC.O shares tumbled 11.8%, the biggestpercentage drop among S&P 500 companies, after a report that thecybersecurity company and Broadcom IncAVGO.O have ceased dealtalks. Broadcom shares rose 1.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2R1

Shares of paper packaging companies Westrock CoWRK.N ,Packaging Corp of AmericaPKG.N and International Paper CoIP.N shed between 1% and 3% after a downgrade from KeyBanc,which cited risks from a further fall in containerboard and pulpprices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G27Q

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 63 new 52-week highs and two new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 72 new highs and 55 new lows. (Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Medha Singhand Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta andChizu Nomiyama) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))