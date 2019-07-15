Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P ends near flat as Citigroup results sink banks; Nasdaq hits new high



* Boeing drops on report 737 MAX groundings could extend to2020

* Symantec tumbles on report of end to Broadcom deal talks

* Healthcare shares gain on Gilead investment

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 indexended little changed on Monday after oscillating betweenpositive and negative territory throughout the session afterCitigroup Inc C.N kicked off the earnings season with a mixedquarterly report.

The bank reported a better-than-expected profit but also adecline in its net interest margin. The fall in net interestmargin triggered a fall in shares of other banks on concernsthat it would presage lower profits across the industry asinterest rates have dropped. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2JG

Though Citigroup shares erased nearly all their losses toend just 0.1% lower, the S&P 500 bank index .SPXBK slid 1.0%.Shares of JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N and Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N - all set to report resultson Tuesday - declined more than 1%.

As a result, financial shares .SPSY fell 0.5% to weighmost heavily on the S&P 500 among its 11 major sectors.

Gains in technology .SPLRCT and healthcare .SPXHC sharesoffset the losses in financial shares, however. Those sectorshelped the Nasdaq edge higher to notch its fourth consecutiverecord closing high.

Second-quarter earnings start in earnest this week, andanalysts expect S&P 500 companies to report a 0.3% fall inprofit, which would be the first quarterly drop in three years,according to Refinitiv IBES data.

U.S. stocks will likely be muted until more results come in,said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at Bruderman AssetManagement in New York. The three main indexes ended last weekat record closing highs as dovish comments from Federal ReserveChairman Jerome Powell bolstered hopes the central bank wouldcut interest rates later this month.

"It's definitely a wait-and-see environment," Pursche said."Citi was looked at as slightly disappointing."

Yet solid earnings could give U.S. stocks a further boost,said Lamar Villere, portfolio manager of the Villere BalancedFund in New Orleans.

"We think earnings are going to be generally positive thisseason," he said. "We've been on a tear this year, but we stillhave some room to go."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.13 points,or 0.1%, to 27,359.16, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.53 point, or0.02%, to 3,014.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 14.04points, or 0.17%, to 8,258.19.

Gilead Sciences IncGILD.O shares rose 2.7%, helping toboost the S&P 500 healthcare index, as the drugmaker said itwould invest $5.1 billion in a major expansion of itspartnership with biotech Galapagos NVGLPG.AS . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24F05Y

Boeing CoBA.N shares slipped 1.0% following a Wall StreetJournal report https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-737-max-grounding-could-stretch-into-2020-11563112801 on Sunday that its 737 MAX jet could stay grounded until early2020.

Symantec CorpSYMC.O shares tumbled 10.7%, the biggestpercentage drop among S&P 500 companies, after a report that thecybersecurity company and Broadcom IncAVGO.O have ceased dealtalks. Broadcom shares rose 1.0%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2R1

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New YorkStock Exchange by a 1.04-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 66 new 52-week highs and two new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 64 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.39 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.69-billion-share average for the full session overthe last 20 trading days. (Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Evan Sullyin New York and Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)