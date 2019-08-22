Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 stalls in economic data offset, ahead of Fed chair's speech



* U.S. factory sector contracts, jobless claims fall

* Nordstrom jumps after profit beat

* Boeing rises; Reuters reports move to increase 737 MAXproduction

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 endedlittle changed on Thursday as a fall in U.S. jobless claimsoffset data showing a contraction in U.S. manufacturing activitywhile investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell'sspeech on Friday for clues on the central bank's monetarypolicy.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed initial claimsfor state unemployment benefits dropped more than expected lastweek, suggesting the labor market was holding firm despite amanufacturing slowdown and concerns the economy is on a pathtoward recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I09X

However, IHS Markit's Flash Purchasing Managers' Indexshowed manufacturing activity contracting in August for thefirst time in nearly a decade. The reading prompted concernamong some investors that economic weakness abroad and anescalating trade war with China could drag down the U.S.economy. Following the data release, the yield curve betweentwo-year and 10-year Treasury notes briefly inverted. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I15J

"The fact that manufacturing didn't just slow down butcontracted, that was a little surprising," said Oliver Pursche,chief market strategist at Bruderman Asset Management in NewYork.

Yet, Pursche said, "you had decent unemployment claims, theywere slightly better than expected, so that's a counter act.That's why we don't expect there to be any kind of deeprecession."

For much of the session, the S&P 500 oscillated betweengains and losses. Several market strategists said investors werepausing ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday at anannual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,which is expected to yield some clues on whether the Fed willcut interest rates further.

The benchmark index dipped lower in intraday trade afterPhiladelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Kansas City FedPresident Esther George hinted at less dovish stances, sayingthe U.S. economy does not need more stimulus at this point. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I0P7

Those comments, coupled with the disappointing manufacturingdata and the brief yield curve inversion, would in othercircumstances be a "recipe for a sell-off," said MichaelAntonelli, market strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

But, he said, "it boils down to the fact that it's the eveof a big event. The market wants to go into Jackson Hole on aneven keel."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.51 points,or 0.19%, to 26,252.24, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.48 points, or0.05%, to 2,922.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped28.82 points, or 0.36%, to 7,991.39.

Shares of Nordstrom IncJWN.N jumped 15.9%, the biggestpercentage gain on the S&P 500, after the department store'squarterly profit beat estimates, joining Target CorpTGT.N andLowe's Cos IncLOW.N in delivering upbeat retail numbers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H3L4

The Dow received a boost from Boeing CoBA.N shares, whichrose 4.2% as Reuters reported the planemaker is looking toincrease production of its grounded 737 MAX jets as early asOctober, suggesting the aircraft's return to service may be ontrack for the fourth quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I13T

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.54-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and five new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 61 new highs and 66 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.65 billion shares, comparedto the 7.48 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by AkankshaRana and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown andChris Reese) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))

