Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 stalls as U.S. employment, manufacturing data offset



* U.S. factory sector contracts; jobless claims fall

* Nordstrom jumps after profit beat

* Boeing rises; Reuters reports move to increase 737 MAXproduction

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 struggledfor direction on Thursday as strong results from Nordstrom IncJWN.N and a fall in U.S. jobless claims offset data showing acontraction in U.S. manufacturing activity.

Stocks initially rose at the market open as shares ofNordstrom jumped after the department store's quarterly profitbeat estimates, joining Target CorpTGT.N and Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N in delivering upbeat retail numbers. Nordstrom shareswere last up 16.1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H3L4

Data from the U.S. Labor Department, which showed initialclaims for state unemployment benefits dropped more thanexpected last week, pointed to a robust job market and a strongunderpinning for consumer activity. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I09X

By contrast, IHS Markit's Flash Purchasing Managers' Indexshowed manufacturing activity contracting in August for thefirst time in nearly a decade. The reading prompted concernamong some investors that economic weakness abroad and anescalating trade war with China could drag down the U.S.economy. Following the data release, the yield curve betweentwo-year and 10-year Treasury notes briefly inverted. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I15J

"The fact that manufacturing didn't just slow down butcontracted, that was a little surprising," said Oliver Pursche,chief market strategist at Bruderman Asset Management in NewYork.

Yet, Pursche said, "You had decent unemployment claims, theywere slightly better than expected, so that's a counter act.That's why we don't expect there to be any kind of deeprecession."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.37 points,or 0.19%, to 26,252.1, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.44 points, or0.05%, to 2,922.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped27.02 points, or 0.34%, to 7,993.19.

The Dow received a boost from Boeing CoBA.N shares, whichrose 4.2% as Reuters reported that the planemaker is looking toincrease production of its grounded 737 MAX jets as early asOctober, suggesting the aircraft's return to service may be ontrack for the fourth quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I13T

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech onFriday at an annual gathering of central bankers in JacksonHole, Wyoming, remained in focus. Several market strategistssaid they expected market activity to be muted on Thursday asinvestors awaited clues on the U.S. central bank's course ofmonetary policy.

"The market is pausing as investors are waiting for big newstomorrow on Chairman Powell's speech," said James Ragan,director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson inSeattle.

In interviews on Thursday, Philadelphia Fed PresidentPatrick Harker and Kansas City Fed President Esther Georgehinted at less dovish stances. George said she does not yet seea signal of a downturn in the U.S. economy, while Harker said hedoes not see the case for additional stimulus. Stocks movedlower following Harker's comments. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25I0C4urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25I0FF

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and four new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 54 new lows. (Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by AkankshaRana and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasguptaand Tom Brown) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))