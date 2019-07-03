Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set to open at record high on rising rate cut hopes



* U.S. 10-yr Treasury yields fall to lowest since Nov 2016

* Symantec jumps on report Broadcom in deal talks

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index was set to open at arecord high on Wednesday, bolstered by rising bets of aninterest rate cut as global benchmark bond yields fell to newlows on growth fears.

Hopes of rate cuts by central banks were fueled by fears ofa global recession due to the simmering trade tensions despite arecent truce between the United States and China, with thenomination of IMF chief Christine Lagarde to head the EuropeanCentral Bank adding to the expectations.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR slipped to their lowest since November 2016, while the 10-yearUK gilts yield fell below the Bank of England's main policy ratefor the first time in a decade. US/

"The indices are pointing to a higher opening as yields fallwith both the 10-year Treasury yield and German Bunds signalingheightened worries over the global economy," said PeterCardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securitiesin a client note.

Traders now bet for about a 25% chance the Federal Reservewould cut borrowing costs by half a percentage point at its July30-31 policy meeting. MMT/

Bets that the central bank would cut rates to preserve adecade-long U.S. expansion helped the S&P 500 and the Dow Jonesindexes post their best June performance in decades.

The ADP National Employment Report, often considered aprecursor to the Labor Department's more comprehensive monthly non-farm payrolls data, showed U.S. private employers added102,000 jobs in June, below economists' expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZON1YMA00

Trading volumes are expected to be thin due to shortenedtrading hours on Wednesday ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 57 points, or0.21%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.75 points, or 0.23% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 18 points, or 0.23%.

Investors also awaited a Commerce Department report, due at10:00 a.m. ET, that is likely to show factory orders fell 0.5%in May, after slipping 0.8% in April.

Among stocks, Symantec CorpSYMC.O surged 14.8% inpremarket trading after sources told Reuters that chipmakerBroadcom Inc AVGO.O is in advanced talks to buy thecybersecurity firm. Broadcom fell 4.0%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2431MJ

Shares of U.S.-listed gold miners gained as prices of theprecious metal rose on safe-haven bets.