US STOCKS-S&P 500 set to open at record high as U.S.-China restart trade talks



* Trump says China trade talks 'back on track'

* Chipmakers charge ahead in premarket trading

* Futures jump: Dow 1.02%, S&P 1.18%, Nasdaq 1.85% (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was on track to hit a recordhigh at the open on Monday, fueled by a revival in trade talksbetween the United Stated and China and a reprieve to Chinesetelecoms company Huawei.

The S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 and the Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 hitrecord highs earlier, as risk appetite was boosted by the trucethat was agreed to at the G20 summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions including nonew tariffs and an easing of restrictions on Huawei TechnologiesCo LtdHWT.UL , while China agreed to make unspecified newpurchases of U.S. farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Twenty-nine of the 30 Dow components trading before the bellwere higher and chipmakers with a sizable revenue exposure toChina jumped.

Intel CorpINTC.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O andMicron Technology IncMU.O gained between 3% and 5.3%.

"Any step towards a trade resolution, and it doesn't have tobe a lot of progress - just a step, is viewed very positively bymarkets," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James inSt. Petersburg, Florida.

"And investors at this point are trying to focus on thepositive in hopes that there will be some trade resolution downthe line."

Stocks saw their steepest sell-off this year in May after abreakdown in the U.S.-China trade negotiations sparked concernsof a global economic slowdown.

However expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reservehelped the S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chip Dow Jones IndustrialAverage index .DJI post their best June performance ingenerations. The S&P 500 also scaled a record high on June 21.

As financial markets cheered the latest development in tradetalks, traders scaled back on the probability of a half-pointrate cut this month to around 15%, from nearer 50% a week ago.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 272 points, or1.02%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 34.75 points, or 1.18%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 142.25 points, or 1.85%.

Shares of the FAANG group - Facebook IncFB.O , Apple IncAAPL.O , Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O andAmazon.com Inc AMZN.O - rose between 1.4% and 2.6%.

Technology stocks .SPLRCT are Wall Street's top performersas 2019 hit half-way on optimism that the sector's earningsgrowth will outperform the rest of the economy over the nextseveral years, despite recent turbulence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24107B

A rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks. OPEC and itsallies looked set to extend supply cuts until at least the endof 2019 at their meeting in Vienna this week. O/R

Oil majors Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N and Chevron CorpCVX.N rose about 1%.

Among other stocks, shares of MGM Resorts InternationalMGM.N , Wynn Resorts LtdWYNN.O , Melco Resorts &Entertainment LtdMLCO.O and Las Vegas Sands CorpLVS.N climbed between 2% and 5.3% after gambling revenue in theChinese territory of Macau rose more than expected in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN00S258

The demand for riskier assets halted a recent rally in goldprices, which declined as much as 2%.

On the macro front, investors awaited U.S. Junemanufacturing activity data. This would follow factory activitysurveys that have painted a downbeat picture across much ofEurope and Asia in the previous month.