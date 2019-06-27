Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 rises on investor optimism ahead of G20 summit



* Kudlow: U.S. may move ahead on new China tariffs after G20

* Xi to present Trump with terms for trade war resolution-WSJ

* Boeing falls as FAA cites new flaw in 737 MAX jets

* Dow off 0.04%, S&P 500 up 0.38%, Nasdaq up 0.73% (Updates to market close)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaqclosed higher in a broad-based rally on Thursday as investorslooked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend forprogress in the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute, which haswhipsawed markets for months.

The benchmark S&P 500 snapped its four-day losing streak,closing within 1% of its all-time high, reached a week ago.

The Dow closed slightly lower, dragged down by Boeing CoBA.N .

Optimism fueled by a China Morning Post report that theworld's two largest economies have agreed to a tentative tradewar truce was dampened by a Wall Street Journal article sayingthat Chinese President Xi Jinping will present President DonaldTrump with a set of conditions to be met by the United Statesbefore reaching any settlement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10Rurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2X8

Expectations of a deal were muddied further when White Houseeconomic adviser Larry Kudlow said the United States may moveahead with further tariffs on Chinese goods after the twoleaders meet this weekend at the Group of 20 summit in Japan. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N220001 Trump and Xi are expected to discuss a way forwardregarding tariffs and other issues when they meet.

"Today's trading is a G20 pregame," said Matt Forester,chief investment officer of BNY Mellon's Lockwood Advisors inNew York. "Given the tone of today's markets, people believethere will be some diminishment of trade tensions coming out ofthe meeting."

"No pair of geopolitical rivals in history have had moreconnection to each other's economies," Forester added. "There'sa lot of pressure to get this right."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 10.24 points,or 0.04%, to 26,526.58, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.14 points,or 0.38%, to 2,924.92 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added57.79 points, or 0.73%, to close at 7,967.76.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but energystocks .SPNY ended the session higher.

Chipmakers, whose revenue exposure to China makes themvulnerable to tariffs, ended the session higher. ThePhiladelphia Semiconductor index .SOX rose 1.5%.

"Chipmakers are a proxy for trade optimism," said ChuckCarlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Servicesin Hammond, Indiana. "They have become the trade du jour fortraders betting for or against a trade deal" between the UnitedStates and China.

Ford Motor CoF.N advanced 2.9% after the automakerannounced it would cut 12,000 jobs in its troubled Ford Europesegment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y39K

Boeing CoBA.N dropped 2.9% following a Reuters report onWednesday that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administrationidentified a new safety risk in the planemaker's grounded 737MAX aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y3HV

Conagra BrandsCAG.N reported quarterly earnings thatmissed analyst estimates because of waning demand andmanufacturing challenges. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y39I Its shares fell 12.1%.

Higher drug prices and an increase in prescription volumehelped Walgreens Boots Alliance IncWBA.O beat quarterlyearnings expectations, sending its stock up 4.1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y34E

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.92-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; theNasdaq Composite recorded 36 new highs and 62 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.14 billion shares, comparedto the 6.98 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen CulpEditing by Bill Berkrot) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

