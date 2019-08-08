Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 posts biggest daily gain in two months as rebound continues



(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Kraft Heinz slumps after pulling full-year forecast

* AMD lands Alphabet, Twitter as customers

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 registered itslargest one-day percentage gain in about two months on Thursday,with technology shares providing the biggest boost as equitiescontinued to rebound along with bond yields.

All major sectors advanced at least 1%, and the S&P 500technology index .SPLRCT , which was at the heart of the recentsell-off, climbed 2.4%.

The benchmark S&P 500 extended a rebound that began onWednesday and closed near its high of the day. The index gained4% from Wednesday's intraday bottom to Thursday's close.

Strategists said stock market futures strengthened headinginto the day, and bargain hunters stepped in to snap upbeaten-down shares.

"The overnight action was positive. That, along with thebounce back yesterday, gave us a nice tailwind coming into themarket today, both for high-frequency traders who were buyingthe trend and also for bargain hunters who had seen stocks thatwere on the watchlist come down to a level that lookedattractive," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&TWealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

"So we've seen a lot of the tech names pop after they gothammered."

Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O gained 16.2% after thechipmaker launched its second generation of processor chip andsaid that it had landed Alphabet Inc'sGOOGL.OGoogle andTwitter Inc TWTR.N as customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531SF

Symantec CorpSYMC.O jumped 12.3% after sources saidchipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O was in advanced talks to buy thecybersecurity company's enterprise business. After the bell,Symantec confirmed the sale. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2535LQurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2545DA

U.S. economic data pointed to a robust labor market as thenumber of Americans filing applications for unemploymentbenefits unexpectedly fell last week, allaying some worriesabout the potential for a recession and helping U.S. Treasuryyields rise. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25319U

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 371.12 points,or 1.43%, to 26,378.19, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 54.11 points,or 1.88%, to 2,938.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added176.33 points, or 2.24%, to 8,039.16.

Better-than-expected export numbers out of China also helpedoffset recent U.S.-China trade war worries, while there was alsosome improvement in the country's yuan currency, whose slideover the weekend led to Wall Street's worst day so far this yearon Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

On the down side, Kraft HeinzKHC.O sank after it pulledits full-year forecast and wrote down the value of severalbusiness units by over $1 billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2540ZF

Lyft IncLYFT.O advanced 3.0% after the ride-hailingservice raised its annual outlook and hinted at the end of itsprice war with Uber Technologies IncUBER.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531G5

Uber, which reported earnings after the bell and has been ahigh-profile loser since its market launch this year, rose 8.2%during the session. The company reported revenue that missedanalysts' estimates, sending its shares down 6.9% after theclose. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2544XJ

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a4.47-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.69-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 42 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 96 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.08 billion shares, comparedwith the 7.2 billion-share average for the full session over thelast 20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar inBengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur, David Gregorio and JonathanOatis) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))