US STOCKS-S&P 500 near flat as healthcare in spotlight



* PBMs rise after White House kills rebate rule

* Biotechs, drugmakers drag on healthcare sector

* Fed's Powell resumes testimony before Congress

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was little changedin afternoon trading on Thursday, with healthcare stocks mixedafter the Trump administration withdrew a rule that would killrebates.

Shares of pharmacy benefit managers gained as the news meantthese companies would continue to benefit from after-marketdiscounts from drugmakers. Health insurers and drug distributorsalso rose. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2KC

A 5.3% gain in UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N helped the Dowbreak above 27,000 points for the first time. Cigna CorpCI.N surged 9%.

At the same time, drugmakers such as Merck & Co IncMRK.N and Pfizer IncPFE.N dropped and the Nasdaq biotech index .NBI fell 1.7%. The healthcare index .SPXHC was down 0.3%.

Helping to support stocks were comments from Federal ReserveChairman Jerome Powell, which boosted expectations for aninterest-rate cut.

Powell, in his first day of testimony before Congress onWednesday, confirmed the U.S. economy was still under threatfrom disappointing factory activity, tame inflation and asimmering trade war and said the Fed stood ready to "act asappropriate." Powell testified before the Senate BankingCommittee on Thursday.

The S&P 500 rose above the 3,000 level for the first timeWednesday following the news and hit a high of 3,002.33 onThursday, but the index has been able to hold above that level.

"The fact that the market has tried several times this weekto get through it and hold has been a big psychologicalnegative," said Michael James, managing director of equitytrading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 174.03 points,or 0.65%, to 27,034.23, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.97 points,or 0.07%, to 2,995.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped13.86 points, or 0.17%, to 8,188.67.

Iron MountainIRM.N slumped after Bank of America MerrillLynch downgraded the document storage company's shares to"underperform," citing recent declines in recycled paperpricing.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. underlying consumerprices rose by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in June, but thatwas unlikely to change expectations the Fed would cut rates thismonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.19-to-1 ratio. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Manas Mishra inBengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Maju Samuel and JonathanOatis)