US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high on upbeat Alphabet earnings, GDP data



* U.S. Q2 GDP growth slows to 2.1%, but tops estimates

* Twitter gains after Q2 revenue beat

* Alphabet surges on upbeat Q2 results

* Indexes up: Dow 0.15%, S&P 0.67%, Nasdaq 1.06% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 26 (Reuters) - Robust earnings from Google-parentAlphabet and Twitter took the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes torecord highs on Friday, with support from data that showed thedomestic economy slowed lesser than expected in the secondquarter.

The Commerce Department said GDP increased at an annualizedrate of 2.1% in the second quarter, higher than a 1.8% rate thateconomists polled by Reuters forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LF

"GDP growth was not fabulously good and not fabulously bad.It builds a case for the Fed to cut rates by 25 basis points andthen sit on the sidelines for the remainder of this year," PaulNolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management inChicago.

The data comes on the heels of European Central BankPresident Mario Draghi speech on Monday, which was less dovishthan investors had anticipated and led the S&P 500 to post itsfirst loss in the week.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its policymeeting next week have powered a solid run in stocks this month,helping Wall Street scale record levels.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 218 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

"It's a tech-driven market, many of the names are able togrow earnings and revenue at a significant pace as they getdeeper into the global economy and they continue to be the bestplace to be in, in the equity market," Nolte said.

Alphabet IncGOOGL.O surged 10.3% after beating WallStreet targets on higher ad sales and touted growth at its cloudunit, a high-margin business it is leaning more on to drivegrowth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R38B

Twitter IncTWTR.N rose 8.9% after it postedbetter-than-expected second-quarter revenue and an uptick indaily users who see advertisements on the site. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R2YA

Their upbeat earnings pushed the communication servicessector .SPLRCL up 3.17%, the most among S&P sectors.

At 12:12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 40.15 points, or 0.15%, at 27,181.13, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 20.02 points, or 0.67%, at 3,023.69. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 87.50 points, or 1.06%, at 8,326.04.

Among other stocks, McDonald's CorpMCD.N jumped as muchas 2.1% to hit a record high after beating quarterly salesexpectations at established U.S. restaurants. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R36W

Amazon.com IncAMZN.O fell 1.4% and was the biggest dragon the benchmark S&P 500 after the online retailer reported itsfirst profit miss in two years and said income would slump inthe current quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XS

Intel CorpINTC.O reversed course to trade 0.5% lower. Thechipmaker gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast and raised itsfull-year revenue guidance. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XO

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.88-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.34-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 35 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 95 new highs and 60 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru;Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

