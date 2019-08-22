Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq fall after gloomy data; Fed officials dampen rate cut hopes



* Fed's Harker does not see case for additional stimulus

* U.S. factory sector contracts in August

* Dow up 0.17%, S&P down 0.16%, Nasdaq falls 0.49% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fellon Thursday after weak U.S. manufacturing data raised concernsabout the health of the economy, with comments from Fedofficials dampening hopes of future interest rate cuts.

A private survey showed U.S. manufacturing activity inAugust contracted for the first time in almost a decade, signsthat factories are suffering from a global slowdown amid anescalating U.S.-China trade war.

Yields on the U.S. two-year Treasury notes again moved abovethose of 10-Year bonds in response to the disappointing data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0WDUS/

"It's a very quiet market and you have to bear with it forthe short term," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategistand senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in NewYork.

"I don't see a near term recession but looking at a yearfrom now, it could be possible ... If the (yield curve)inversion continues into September and into October then it'ssomething to be more mindful about."

Adding to weak sentiment, President of Philadelphia FedPatrick Harker said he does not see the case for additionalstimulus. Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President EstherGeorge, a policymaker with a vote on the Fed's policy-settingpanel this year, also said she does not yet see a signal of adownturn in the U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25I0C4urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25I0FF

Their comments come ahead of a highly anticipated speech byFed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday at an annual gathering ofcentral bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Despite the stock market stabilizing from a selloff earlierthis month, investors are wary about how far policymakers arewilling to cut rates and Powell's remarks may prove crucial toshort-term sentiment.

At 12:29 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 4.62 points,or 0.16%, at 2,919.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down39.35 points, or 0.49%, at 7,980.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 44.95 points,or 0.17%, at 26,247.68, lifted by shares of Boeing CoBA.N .

Boeing rose 4.1% as Reuters reported that the planemaker islooking to increase production of its grounded 737 MAX jets asearly as October, suggesting the aircraft's return to servicewas on track in early fourth quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H1RR

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower with a 0.55%decline in technology .SPLRCT weighing the most on thebenchmark index.

Bank stocks .SPXBK , which tend to perform better in higherinterest rate environment, rose 1%.

Stocks initially opened higher as Nordstrom IncJWN.N rose16.2%, joining Target CorpTGT.N and Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N this week in delivering a quarterly profit beat and bolsteringconfidence in consumer demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H3L4

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.12-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.12-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 32 new 52-week highs and four newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 46 new lows.