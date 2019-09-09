Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge down, pulling back with tech



* AT&T jumps after activist Elliott urges asset sales

* Technology top drag among S&P sectors

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq weredown slightly in Monday afternoon trading, led by losses intechnology shares, as the market pulled back following gainslast week.

Microsoft CorpMSFT.O was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC . Technology stocks .SPLRCT fell morethan 1% and were the biggest drag on the benchmark index.

Amgen fell 2.85% after analysts raised questions about dataon the company's lung cancer drug, dragging the healthcaresector .SPXHC down 0.84%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602QR

Financial stocks .SPSY rose 1.62%, with banks .SPXBK gaining 3.28% and U.S. Treasury yields gained on rising bets ofan interest rate cut in the U.S. Federal Reserve's Septembermeeting.

"The market is absorbing those gains from last week, and ...is in a wait and see regarding the European Central Bankmeeting," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist atPrudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

The European Central Bank is expected to introduce newstimulus measures at its meeting on Thursday.

Stocks rose last week on easing U.S.-China tradenegotiations and global political tensions as well as increasedhopes of a U.S. interest rate cut.

Cementing those expectations, Fed Chairman Jerome Powellsaid late last week the central bank would "act as appropriate"to sustain economic expansion, a phrase that financial marketshave read as a sign of an impending of rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0YQ

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.37 points,or 0.07%, to 26,816.83, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.89 points, or0.16%, to 2,973.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped43.17 points, or 0.53%, to 8,059.91.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchinsaid he did not see the threat of a recession as the Trumpadministration seeks to revive trade negotiations with China,adding he expected a positive year ahead for the U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2600DY

Energy stocks .SPNY gained along with oil prices.

Among other stocks, AT&T IncT.N gained 2.66% aftershareholder Elliott Management Corp disclosed a $3.2 billionstake in the company and pushed for changes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602Q4

Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.02% after it suspended load testingof its new widebody 777X aircraft over the weekend as mediareports said a cargo door failed in a ground stress test. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Y05U

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE bya 1.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favoredadvancers.

