US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq close out worst week since December on trade worries



* S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst week since December

* U.S. employment growth in July slows

* Apple drags tech, Nasdaq lower

By Evan Sully

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended itssell-off on Friday on renewed trade fears as the benchmark S&P500 index and Nasdaq saw their worst weekly percentage plungessince December, when investors were spooked by the prospect of alooming recession.

The blue chip Dow and the S&P 500 hit their lowest levelssince late June with S&P 500 and the Nasdaq registering theirfifth consecutive days of losses.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields saw their steepest weeklydecline in over seven years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Y1DE

The sell-off wrapped up a tumultuous week, which saw theU.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since2008 and a renewal of trade war fears following a tweet by U.S.President Donald Trump announcing plans to impose additionaltariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports on Sept 1.

"The irony is that these trade policies are creating anenvironment for the Fed to lend itself to further rate cuts,"said Matthew Keator, managing partner at the Keator Group inLenox, Massachusetts. "But Trump is tweeting about hawkish tradepolicies and the market is going down because of it."

A report from Labor Department on Friday showed that nonfarmpayrolls increased by 164,000 jobs last month, in line witheconomists' expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 98.41 points,or 0.37%, to 26,485.01, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 21.51 points, or0.73%, to 2,932.05 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped107.05 points, or 1.32%, to 8,004.07.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, eight closed in thered.

Technology companies .SPLRCT , which get a sizeable portionof their revenue from China, were the hardest hit, falling 1.7%.This sector was weighed by iPhone maker Apple IncAAPL.O andchipmakers.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX slipped 1.6%,while shares of Apple fell 2.1%.

Second-quarter earnings season passed its halfway mark, with380 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those,73.9% have beaten analyst expectations.

New tariff threats dragged oil prices CLc1 lower for theweek, as Exxon MobilXOM.N and ChevronCVX.N reportedquarterly results.

Exxon topped analyst expectations but fell year-on-year,while Chevron's earnings rose 26%, in line with forecasts.

Sprint CorpS.N shares dropped 5.8% even after reportingfewer-than-expected phone subscriber losses in the quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y3GU

Restaurant Brands InternationalQSR.TO jumped 6.1%, afterquarterly profits topped expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y34S

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.21-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 20 new highs and 184 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.78 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.62 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

