Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hovers near record levels on chip rally



(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Boeing falls after reporting $3 bln loss

* Caterpillar slips on lower quarterly earnings

* Big Tech faces broad Justice Dept antitrust probe

* Dow down 0.41%; S&P up 0.13%, Nasdaq rises 0.39% (Updates to afternoon)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 24 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index hovered nearrecord levels on Wednesday as semiconductor stocks rallied onreassuring comments from Texas Instruments on global chip demandand blunted the impact of weak earnings from bellwethers Boeingand Caterpillar.

Trade-sensitive Caterpillar IncCAT.N dropped 4.4%following disappointing earnings on weak sales in China, andhigher production and restructuring costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0AR

Boeing CoBA.N slipped 2.6% after the world's largestplanemaker posted its largest-ever quarterly loss on the back ofthis year's grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX after twodeadly crashes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P2WJ

Their bleak earnings dragged the blue-chip Dow index .DJI down more than 100 points, but the surge in chipmakers broughtthe S&P 500 just 0.3% away from its all-time high of 3,017.80.

"Caterpillar's earnings didn't instill confidence in marketsas it shows the negative impact of tariffs and a slowdown in theChinese economy," said Paul Brigandi, managing director ofportfolio management at Direxion Funds in New York.

"Texas Instruments was a much needed optimism for marketsand it helped offset some of the global slowdown concern causedby Caterpillar. It also reflects the growing prospects of thechip industry."

Wall Street has scaled new records this month on bets theFederal Reserve would lower rates to counter the impact of aprotracted U.S.-China trade war on economic growth.

Texas Instruments IncTXN.O jumped 7.5% after the companyhinted that a global slowdown in microchip demand would not beas long as feared, powering a 2.84% rise in the Philadelphiachip index .SOX to a record high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473.

The broader technology sector .SPLRCT rose 0.45% andprovided the biggest support to markets.

Two weeks into an earnings season for which investors havedialed down expectations, about 77% of the 138 S&P 500 companiesthat have reported so far have topped earnings estimates,according to Refinitiv data.

Overall profits, however, are now expected to fall 0.1%,compared with prior estimate of a rise of about 1%.

At 12:50 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 113.44 points, or 0.41%, at 27,235.75, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 3.78 points, or 0.13%, at 3,009.25. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 32.04 points, or 0.39%, at 8,283.44.

Another bright spot was United Parcel Service IncUPS.N ,up 7.7%, and was among the biggest gainers on the S&P 500 index,after the world's biggest package delivery company reported abetter-than-expected quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P350

Capping gains was the U.S. Justice Department's announcementof a broad antitrust investigation into big tech companies.

The DoJ did not identify the companies, but the terms of thereview pointed to Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O and Facebook IncFB.O . Their shares fell between 0.2%and 1%. Facebook is set to report results after markets close.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.12-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 81 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru;editing by Patrick Graham, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))