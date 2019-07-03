Quantcast

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high on rising rate cut hopes

* U.S. 10-yr Treasury yields fall to lowest since Nov 2016

* Bank stocks drop as interest rate cut bets rise

* Indexes up: Dow 0.19%, S&P 0.25%, Nasdaq 0.28% (Updates to open)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index hit a record high onWednesday, led by defensive sectors, as bets of an interest ratecut rose on fears of a slowing global economy due to simmeringtrade tensions.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR slipped to their lowest since November 2016, while euro zoneyields tumbled to record lows on bets the European CentralBank's next chief would stay a dovish course.

The defensive utilities .SPLRCU , real estate .SPLRCT andconsumer staples .SPLRCS rose the most among the 11 major S&Psectors as the falling bond yields made stocks that pay highdividends more attractive.

"With the overhang of further tariffs on Chinese importspaused and the chances of a rate cut from the Fed gettinghigher, more investors are getting comfortable to invest biggerin equities," said Shawn Gibson, chief investment officer atasset management firm Liquid Strategies.

Traders bet for about a 25% chance the Federal Reserve wouldcut borrowing costs by half a percentage point at its July 30-31policy meeting, compared with 20% late on Monday. MMT/

Bets that the central bank would cut rates to preserve adecade-long U.S. expansion helped the S&P 500 and the Dow Jonesindexes post their best June performance in decades.

The healthcare sector .SPXHC gained 0.38%, the biggestboost to the S&P 500, helped by gains in Johnson & Johnson,UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N and Merck & Co IncMRK.N .

The financial sector .SPSY was flat, while bank stocks .SPXBK , which tend to benefit from a higher interest rateenvironment, fell 0.37%.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin due to shortenedtrading hours on Wednesday ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 50.82 points,or 0.19%, to 26,837.5 and the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.38 points,or 0.25%, to 2,980.39.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 22.90 points, or 0.28%,to 8,131.99.

The ADP National Employment Report, often considered aprecursor to the Labor Department's more comprehensive monthly non-farm payrolls data due on Friday, showed U.S. privateemployers added 102,000 jobs in June, well below economists'expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZON1YMA00

Another set of data showed the U.S. trade deficit jumped toa five-month high in May as imports of goods increased and neworders for U.S.-made goods fell for a second straight month Maywhile shipments barely rose. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS3IEF6Nurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430VX

Among stocks, Symantec CorpSYMC.O surged 14.5%, the moston the S&P, after sources told Reuters that chipmaker BroadcomInc AVGO.O is in advanced talks to buy the cybersecurity firm.Broadcom fell 3.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2431MJ

Tesla IncTSLA.O rose 6.4% after the electric carmaker seta record for quarterly vehicle deliveries in a triumphantresponse to months of questions about demand for its luxuryelectric cars. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2433YJ

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.01-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 53 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 22 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: AVGO ,


