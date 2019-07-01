US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high as trade optimism boosts techs

Shutterstock photo

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 1 (Reuters) - Gains in technology stocks lifted the S&P500 to a record high on Monday, powered by growing optimismaround U.S.-China trade talks and a likely reprieve for Chinesetelecoms company Huawei.

The benchmark index .SPX hit an intraday high of 2,977.93,surpassing its previous record high of 2,964.15 touched on June21, as the truce agreed upon at the G20 summit boosted riskappetite.

"We're right back on track," U.S. President Donald Trumpsaid after the world's two largest economies agreed to restarttalks. Trump also offered concessions including no new tariffsand an easing of restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL , while China agreed to make unspecified new purchasesof U.S. farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Tech stocks .SPLRCT , which are Wall Street's topperformers so far in 2019, jumped 1.80%, with heavyweight AppleInc's AAPL.O 2.9% gain providing the maximum support.

Chipmakers with a sizable revenue exposure to China jumped,fueling a 3.76% gain in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX . Huawei suppliers Intel CorpINTC.O gained 1.4%, whileMicron Technology IncMU.O surged 6.1%.

"Any step towards a trade resolution, and it doesn't have tobe a lot of progress - just a step, is viewed very positively bymarkets," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James inSt. Petersburg, Florida.

"And investors at this point are trying to focus on thepositive in hopes that there will be some trade resolution downthe line."

Stocks saw their steepest sell-off this year in May after abreakdown in the U.S.-China trade negotiations sparked concernsof a global economic slowdown.

However, expectations of a more accommodative FederalReserve helped the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Averageindex .DJI post their best June performance in generations.

Despite the latest development in trade talks, traders arestill expecting the Fed's next move will be an interest rate cutas soon as at its July 30-31 policy meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZ

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 239.94 points, or 0.90%, at 26,839.90 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 29.26 points, or 0.99%, at 2,971.02.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 116.02 points, or 1.45%,at 8,122.26. Shares of volatile favorites - Microsoft CorpMSFT.O , Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , NFLX.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O also helped boost the tech-heavy index.

A rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks .SPNY by 1.21%.OPEC and its allies looked set to extend supply cuts until atleast the end of 2019 at their meeting in Vienna this week. O/R

Wynn Resorts LtdWYNN.O , Melco Resorts & Entertainment LtdMLCO.O and Las Vegas Sands CorpLVS.N jumped between 6% and8.2% after gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macaurose more than expected in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN00S258

The demand for riskier assets halted a recent rally insafe-haven bet gold, with prices tumbling as much as 2%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.25-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 55 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and five new lows.