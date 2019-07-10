Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 3,000 as Powell's comments raise rate cut bets



* Three main Wall Street indexes hit record high

* Fed's Powell begins two-day testimony before Congress

* Indexes up: Dow 0.27%, S&P 0.32%, Nasdaq 0.46% (Changes comment, adds details, updates prices)

July 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 briefly crossedthe 3,000 points mark for the first time on Wednesday, as betsfor a sharp interest rate cut later this month were boosted byFederal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments.

The Nasdaq .IXIC and the Dow Jones Industrials .DJI alsohit all-time highs after Powell said the central bank standsready to "act as appropriate" to support record U.S. economicgrowth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

Gains of near 1% each in Amazon.comAMZN.O , Apple IncAAPL.O and Facebook IncFB.O also lifted the Nasdaq and theS&P.

"Investors already got what they wanted when Powell'sstatement was released. They got news that the Fed was ready tocut (interest rates) in July," said Michael Antonelli, marketstrategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"What the bulls are really hoping for is that this is just agrowth scare. That the Fed steps in with an insurance cut inJuly and that's it, so the economy can continue at its'muddle-along' pace of growth."

Alluding to the strong jobs data that tempered hopes of asharp rate cut at the end of the month, Powell said the reportdid not fundamentally change the central bank's outlook and thatthere is important economic data before the meeting.

Traders raised the chances of a 50 basis point reduction to23% following the comments, according to the CME Group'sFedWatch tool. They had nearly abandoned hopes of an aggressivereduction while still expecting the first U.S. rate cut sincethe financial crisis at the July 30-31 meeting.

Investors will now parse minutes from the Fed's June policymeeting when it will be released at 2 p.m. ET. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0IL

At 11:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 71.72 points, or 0.27%, at 26,855.21, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 9.57 points, or 0.32%, at 2,989.20. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 37.25 points, or 0.46%, at 8,178.98.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with energy .SPNY , technology .SPLRCT and communication services .SPLRCL leading the gainers.

Energy stocks .SPNY benefited from a jump in oil prices asU.S. crude inventories shrank more than expected and majorproducers evacuated rigs in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of anexpected storm. O/R

Shares of rate-sensitive banks .SPXBK retreated 0.89%after Powell's comments. The financial sector .SPSY shed 0.3%. US/

Generic drugmaker Mylan NV'sMYL.O shares fell 4% afterrival Amneal Pharmaceuticals IncAMRX.N cut its 2019 coreearnings forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.76-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 63 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 78 new highs and 28 new lows.