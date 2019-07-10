Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 3,000 as Powell's comment lifts rate cut hopes



* Fed's Powell to testify before Congress at 10:00 a.m. ET

* Indexes up: Dow 0.73%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 1.04% (Updates to open)

In prepared remarks ahead of his two-day testimony toCongress, Powell said overall growth has also "moderated," while"there is a risk that weak inflation will be even morepersistent than we currently anticipate".

"Powell's really making the case that an insurance rate cutis important so July is looking much more likely despite thefact we had a pretty good jobs report," said Chris Zaccarelli,chief investment officer, Independent Advisor Alliance,Charlotte, North Carolina.

"He's coming across as very dovish. A lot of his quotes aremuch more on the easing side."

Wall Street's three main indexes had retreated from lastweek's record closing highs after a strong June jobs report onFriday tempered expectations of a sharp rate cut this month.

At 9:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 194.36 points, or 0.73%, at 26,977.85, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 21.95 points, or 0.74%, at 3,001.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 84.68 points, or 1.04%, at 8,226.40.