US STOCKS-S&P 500 erases big losses to end up; investors buy bargains, yields off lows



* U.S. 10-year yields fall

* Disney drops after earnings miss

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 recovered from steepearly losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday as investorssnapped up oversold shares and bond yields rebounded fromsignificant lows that raised fears about a recession.

Increasing worries over a global economic downturn and betsthe Federal Reserve will have to pick up its pace of interestrate cuts pushed Treasury yields sharply lower early, with10-year yields touching their lowest since October 2016.

Ten-year yields began to cut their earlier decline inafternoon trading after a soft auction. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N253111

That recovery in yields helped stocks, which have beentracking the movement in 10-year yields, said Michael Antonelli,market strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"The 10-year yield has come to represent all of the concernsabout global growth at this very moment, so the stock market haslatched onto it, like a kid to a lollipop. So when yieldsstarted to rise today, the stock market started to rise," hesaid.

"I wouldn't expect the market to shoot back to its high. Wecould be stuck in a range as this stuff sorts itself out."

During the session, the premium on three-month Treasury billrates over 10-year Treasury yields, a closely watched U.S.recession indicator, was at its most elevated levels since March2007.

Financials .SPSY were the biggest loser among S&P 500 .SPX sectors, down 1.2%, while the staples and materialsindexes ended up more than 1% each.

Investors also were attracted to some bargains in sharesafter the recent selloff. The S&P 500 is down 4.7% since itsJuly 26 record high close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.45 points,or 0.09%, to 26,007.07, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.21 points,or 0.08%, to 2,883.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added29.56 points, or 0.38%, to 7,862.83.

Interest rates futures suggested traders are building betsthe Fed will cut interest rates three more times by year-end.

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand onWednesday cut their lending rates amid growing fears that theU.S.-China trade war could aggravate a slowdown in the globaleconomy.

Trade concerns re-emerged after President Donald Trump lastweek threatened to slap 10% levies on the rest of $300 billionof Chinese imports and called China a currency manipulator onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

The energy sector .SPNY was down 0.8% after oil pricesslid.

On the plus side, CVS Health CorpCVS.N shares climbed7.5% after the drugstore chain raised its full-year profitforecast.

Walt Disney CoDIS.N dropped 4.9%, a day after itsquarterly earnings missed analysts' forecast on higherinvestments in its streaming platform.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 31 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 212 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.05 billion shares, comparedto the 7.1 billion average for the full session over the last 20trading days. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New YorkAdditional reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar inBengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)

