US STOCKS-S&P 500 ekes out gain though profit worries weigh



* 3M falls after RBC downgrade, weighs on industrials

* BASF warns on profit

* Dow down 0.08%, S&P 500 up 0.12%, Nasdaq up 0.54% (Updates to close)

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightlyhigher on Tuesday as gains in tech-related shares offset worriesabout a weakening outlook for earnings.

Gains in Amazon.comAMZN.O , Facebook IncFB.O and AppleAAPL.O gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, whichended the day up 0.5%.

NetflixNFLX.O also rose, ending up 1%, after Cowen and Cosaid the video streaming services provider would benefit fromhigh viewership for the recently released third series of itsoriginal show "Stranger Things". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A1P9

Investors braced for remarks this week from Federal ReserveChairman Jerome Powell during his two-day testimony beforeCongress, which starts on Wednesday. Also due on Wednesday isthe central bank's June policy meeting minutes.

Wall Street's main indexes have retreated from their recordclosing highs after a robust June jobs report on Friday temperedexpectations of an aggressive 50-basis-point interest rate cutby the Fed.

"There may be some clarity coming out in the next couple ofdays based on what Powell says at these hearings," said BuckyHellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management inBirmingham, Alabama.

"The 10-year (Treasury) yield has just plummeted," he said."With flatter earnings coming into the third quarter, we've seenthe PE multiple expansion courtesy of these lower rates."

Trade tensions and their effect on corporate America will befront and center when S&P 500 companies kick off thesecond-quarter earnings season next week.

RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M CoMMM.N to "sectorperform," citing macro pressures from China, auto andelectronics sectors. The industrial conglomerate's shares fell2.1%, while the S&P industrial index .SPLRCI ended down 0.2%.

Analysts' forecasts for S&P 500 companies profits weakenedfurther Tuesday, with second-quarter earnings now expected tohave fallen 0.2% from a year earlier, according to RefinitivIBES data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.65 points,or 0.08%, to 26,783.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.68 points,or 0.12%, to 2,979.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added43.35 points, or 0.54%, to 8,141.73.

In another sign of the trade war's impact, Germany's BASF BASFn.DE forecast a 30% fall in its adjusted annual profit,citing trade friction. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A1B9

The United States and China are set to relaunch trade talksthis week after a two-month hiatus. White House economic adviserLarry Kudlow said discussions with the European Union on a tradepact were also progressing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.10-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and 49 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.77 billion shares, comparedto the 6.74 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Manas Mishra inBengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))