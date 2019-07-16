Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower after mixed bank earnings, Trump comments



* Wells Fargo slides on tempered cost-cutting outlook

* Goldman Sachs rises after profit beat

* J.B. Hunt jumps after strong DCS performance

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged lower onTuesday as quarterly results from banks added to concerns aboutlower interest rates dampening profits, while comments from U.S.President Donald Trump on trade also weighed on the benchmarkindex.

JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N and Wells Fargo & CoWFC.N beat quarterly profit estimates but reported weaker net interestincome, pointing to rising deposit costs. Those results followedCitigroup Inc's C.N results on Monday, in which the bankreported a drop in its net interest margin. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0VW

JPMorgan shares reversed course from early losses to tradeup 1.2%. Wells Fargo shares, however, slipped 3.1% as the banktempered its outlook for cutting costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2RM

Wall Street's major indexes also moved lower after Trumpsaid there was a long way to go with China on trade andthreatened to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinesegoods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

Stocks briefly pared losses after Federal Reserve ChairJerome Powell reiterated that the central bank would "act asappropriate" to keep the U.S. economy humming, but they latermoved back to their previous levels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0ZW

"In a really quiet market, a headline like this has amagnified effect, so even if it's not something investors don'talready know, it can move the market with ease," said MichaelAntonelli, market strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee ofTrump's comments.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N , which alsoannounced results, rose 1.6%. Goldman Sachs is considered theleast rate-sensitive of the three major banks that gavequarterly reports on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2MO

"(The banks' results) weren't bad, but they weren'toverwhelming," said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TDAmeritrade in Chicago.

"We're coming off five days in a row of being higher," headded, referring to recent record highs for the S&P 500. "It'sjust hard to continue that momentum."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.65 points, or0.02%, to 27,364.81, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.93 points, or0.26%, to 3,006.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped28.91 points, or 0.35%, to 8,229.27.

Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N shares slipped 1.6% after thediversified healthcare company warned that competition fromgeneric and copycat drugs could impact its third-quarterresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2IQ

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services IncJBHT.O jumped5.9%, the greatest percentage gain among S&P 500 stocks, afterthe trucking company posted strong quarterly performance in itssecond-largest unit DCS, which provides final-mile delivery.

The rise in J.B. Hunt shares helped lift the Dow JonesTransportation Average .DJT 1.9% and aided a 0.8% rise inindustrials .SPLRCI .

In economic news, a better-than-expected June retail salesreport pointed to strong consumer spending. The data did notchange the expectations of a rate cut this month, though itlowered hopes of an aggressive cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G182

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

