US STOCKS-S&P 500 drifts near flat as earnings worries weigh



* 3M falls after RBC downgrade, weighs on industrials

* BASF profit warning drags on U.S. chemical companies

* Dow down 0.3%, S&P 500 off 0.09%, Nasdaq up 0.3% (Updates to late afternoon)

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were near flat onTuesday as gains in internet shares were offset by freshwarnings from companies about the impact of the U.S.-China tradedispute on earnings.

In the latest indication of the trade war hurtingbusinesses, German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE forecast a30% fall in its adjusted annual profit, and the S&P 500 chemicalcompanies' index .SPXCM fell 1.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A1B9

Adding to the downbeat mood, RBC Capital Markets downgraded3M Co MMM.N to "sector perform," citing macro pressures fromChina, auto and electronics sectors. The industrialconglomerate's shares fell 2.4% and pulled the S&P industrialindex .SPLRCI down 0.5%.

The second-quarter earnings season is expected to kick offnext week, with analysts forecasting profits at S&P 500companies to have fallen 0.2% from a year earlier, according toRefinitiv IBES data.

Investors also braced for remarks this week from FederalReserve Chairman Jerome Powell during his two-day testimonybefore Congress, which starts on Wednesday. Also due onWednesday is the central bank's June policy meeting minutes.

Wall Street's main indexes have retreated from their recordclosing highs after a robust June jobs report on Friday temperedexpectations of an aggressive 50-basis-point interest rate cutby the Fed.

"There may be some clarity coming out in the next couple ofdays based on what Powell says at these hearings," said BuckyHellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management inBirmingham, Alabama.

"The 10-year (Treasury) yield has just plummeted," he said."With flatter earnings coming into the third quarter, we've seenthe PE multiple expansion courtesy of these lower rates."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 80.98 points,or 0.3%, to 26,725.16, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.77 points, or0.09%, to 2,973.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 27.72points, or 0.34%, to 8,126.10.

On the trade war front, the United States and China are setto relaunch trade talks this week after a two-month hiatus.White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said discussions withthe European Union on a trade pact were also progressing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

Gains in Amazon.comAMZN.O , Facebook IncFB.O andNetflix NFLX.O kept the Nasdaq in positive territory.

Netflix rose 0.9% after Cowen and Co said the videostreaming services provider would benefit from high viewershipfor the recently released third series of its original show"Stranger Things". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A1P9

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 43 new lows.