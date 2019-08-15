Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow gain as upbeat retail sales offset recession fears



(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. 30-year yields hit record low

* U.S. retail sales, Walmart results beat expectations

* Cisco tumbles following disappointing guidance

* Dow up 0.39%, S&P up 0.25%, Nasdaq off 0.09% (Updates to market close)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow gainedground in a late rally on Thursday as upbeat retail sales dataoffset recessionary fears amid the simmering U.S.-China tradetensions.

Wall Street zig-zagged from red to black and back much ofthe day as investors juggled mixed messages of a strong consumerand dropping U.S. Treasury yields.

The Nasdaq closed lower, weighed by a plunge in the sharesof Cisco Systems IncCSCO.O .

"You've an environment where we're digesting the move downin interest rates and the yield curve yesterday," said DarrellCronk, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Wealth andInvestment Management in New York. "Volume is lighter today.You're not getting outsized movements one way or the other."

Walmart IncWMT.N beat second-quarter analyst estimatesand raised its full-year earnings outlook, sending shares of theworld's largest retailer up 6.1% and soothing concerns aboutwaning consumer demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B082

Those concerns were further eased when retail sales datasurpassed analyst expectations. Consumers, who account for about70% of the U.S. economy, stepped up their spending across theboard in July, according to the Commerce Department.

"One thing the market took solace in today is better U.S.economic data," Cronk added. "That helped to calm some of thefears from yesterday."

Other economic data was less sanguine. Manufacturing outputshrank more than expected in July, according to the U.S. FederalReserve, and new claims for unemployment benefits came in aboveeconomist forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D

Belligerent rhetoric kept U.S.-China trade tensions at a lowboil, as China vowed it would counter the last round of tariffson Chinese imports and called on the United States to meet ithalfway, while U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interviewany deal must be made "on our terms." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

The prolonged escalation of the trade war between theworld's two largest economies and the economic fallout havevexed global markets for months and have begun to drag on somecompanies' top lines.

Impending U.S. tariffs weighed on Cisco Systems, whichplunged 8.6% after reporting a 25% drop in China sales and setsales and revenue forecasts well below analyst estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A4WK

Trade tensions also sent the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield toa record low and the benchmark 10-year yield to a three-yeartrough. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B166

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 99.97 points,or 0.39%, to 25,579.39, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7 points, or0.25%, to 2,847.6, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.32points, or 0.09%, to 7,766.62.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, six closed the dayin positive territory, with consumer staples .SPLRCS enjoyingthe largest percentage gain.

Shares of JC Penney Co IncJCP.N surged 2.2% after thestruggling department store operator posted a smaller quarterlyloss than analysts estimated. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2K3

General Electric Co shares dropped 11.3% on the heels of areport from whistleblower Harry Markopolos accusing theconglomerate of hiding $38.1 billion in potential losses andclaiming its cash situation was far worse than disclosed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NU

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.37-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 59 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 23 new highs and 282 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.72 billion shares, comparedwith the 7.53 billion average over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by SineadCarewEditing by Leslie Adler) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics