US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow climb as health insurers, financials gain



* Insurers rise after White House kills rebate rule

* Biotechs, drugmakers drag on healthcare sector

* Indexes: Dow up 0.9%, S&P 500 up 0.2%, Nasdaq down 0.1% (Updates to close)

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 rose onThursday to close at record highs as health insurers gainedafter the Trump administration scrapped a plan designed to reinin prescription drug prices, while financial shares climbed withbond yields.

A 5.5% gain in UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N helped the Dowclose above 27,000 points for the first time. Cigna CorpCI.N surged 9.2%.

The abandoned proposal would have required health insurersto pass on billions of dollars in rebates they receive fromdrugmakers to Medicare patients. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2KC

On the flip side, drugmakers such as Merck & Co IncMRK.N and Pfizer IncPFE.N dropped following the news, and theNasdaq biotech index .NBI was down 1.5%. Merck ended down 4.5%while Pfizer was down 2.5%. The S&P 500 healthcare index .SPXHC ended flat.

The S&P 500 traded above 3,000 for a second day in a row butagain failed to close above that milestone, suggesting investorcautiousness.

"The fact that it has not been able to get through it andstay above that level has been a big psychological negative,"said Michael James, managing director of equity trading atWedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

Helping to support stocks were comments from Federal ReserveChairman Jerome Powell, which supported investor expectationsfor an interest-rate cut.

In his first day of testimony before Congress on Wednesday,Powell confirmed the U.S. economy was still under threat fromdisappointing factory activity, tame inflation and a simmeringtrade war and said the Fed stood ready to "act as appropriate."Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee onThursday.

U.S. benchmark bond yields rose, and the S&P 500 financialindex .SPSY gained 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 227.88 points,or 0.85%, to 27,088.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.84 points,or 0.23%, to 2,999.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped6.49 points, or 0.08%, to 8,196.04.

Iron MountainIRM.N slumped after Bank of America MerrillLynch downgraded the document storage company's shares to"underperform," citing recent declines in recycled paperpricing.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. underlying consumerprices rose by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in June, but thatwas unlikely to change expectations the Fed would cut rates thismonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.25-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 54 new lows.

